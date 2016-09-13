Pilot sacked for sexual harassment loses job, again

GREG NEWINGTON/FAIRFAX NZ The 19-year-old flight attendant complained she had been sexually harassed by a 51-year-old pilot during a layover in an unnamed Pacific destination.

A pilot who won his job back after being sacked over sexual harassment has lost it again, along with the compensation he was paid.

The same pilot, named only as Mr H in court judgments, is also facing a separate investigation into other allegations of sexual harassment, a new court judgment shows.

In 2014, Mr H challenged an Employment Relations Authority ruling that he was justifiably dismissed from an unnamed airline the previous year.

He lost his job after an investigation into a complaint by a flight attendant, referred to as Ms C, that he had sexually harassed her during a layover in an unnamed Pacific destination.

She was 19 years old at the time, while Mr H was 51.

Her complaint included claims of her leg being stroked under a table at dinner, that Mr H had said her going for a swim would be "something to look forward to," and an allegation the pilot entered her room, got under a blanket and touched her thigh in a sexual manner.

The authority had decided Mr H's dismissal on the grounds of serious misconduct was justified, but this was challenged by Mr H in the Employment Court.

It found the airline's investigation was flawed, and ruled that Mr H should be reinstated to his position with some conditions, as well as receive lost wages and $7500 compensation from the airline.

The company, A Ltd, appealed this decision in June, and in a recent decision the Court of Appeal has allowed the appeal.

It has also ruled the orders giving Mr H his job back and ordering payments should be set aside and heard by the Employment Court again.

A Ltd's investigation was originally considered flawed because the company had tested Mr H's account vigorously but not taken the same approach with the evidence of the complainant and another pilot.

But in the Court of Appeal, A Ltd said this was wrong because it applied both the wrong and too high a standard, and effectively substituted a judgment in place of the employer's finding.

Mr H, however, said the Employment Court judge had wanted to ensure consistency in the company's approach to its investigation.

The Court of Appeal, in a judgment delivered by Justice Ellen France, agreed with the company.

"We accept there may be cases where the circumstances require the investigator to challenge the complainant in a more rigorous manner than was the case here.

"But [investigator Hugh] Pearce directly put to Ms C whether the touching might have been accidental and in the circumstances there cannot have been a requirement to further test her on that point."

- Stuff