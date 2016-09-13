Wellington pushed by retailers to lead on Easter trading policy

Retailers are lobbying the Wellington City Council to take the lead on developing a policy for Easter Trading.

However the hopes could be dashed as the council puts the issue on the back burner until after the local body elections.

In August the Government handed councils the power to decide if shops can open on Easter Sunday, ending a decades-long parliamentary impasse, with a string of previous attempts at reform failing.

STACY SQUIRES/FAIRFAX NZ In August the Government handed councils the power to decide if shops can open on Easter Sunday.

Councils throughout the country are starting to make draft policies and retailers in the capital want Wellington to be the first to take the plunge.

Greg Harford from Retail NZ said there was no obligation for a council to adopt a policy but if they did, there would be a public consultation process.

"Wellington should be showing some leadership in this space and showing the rest of the country it can be done successfully.

"There is not really a lot of time between October and Easter to make a policy and consult. We recommend they get cracking on this as soon as possible."

Retail NZ had surveyed council candidates throughout the county, asking if they would support Easter Sunday trading in their region, he said.

About 78 per cent had said they would support trading but there were still no results for Wellington, he said.

"It's less sacrosanct than you might think. This result is more than we would have expected, it's quite a good sign that nationally it won't mean the end of the world."

Views were mixed among retailers in Wellington but he was confident the majority would want to open.

A policy was about creating a city that can open, rather than force stores to open, he said.

"The question is, where will Wellington sit?"

The Government's "passing the buck" over Easter trading hours had not gone down well with the council when it was being discussed last year.

Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the council had wanted the government to show a spine and make a consistent, national decision.

"The council has no stance on this at the moment and councillors will wait until after the elections for the tense debates."

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said a cruise ship with about 3000 passengers was set be dock in Wellington on Easter Sunday.

"Wellington is a cosmopolitan city and visitors will expect stores to be open."

Trading on Easter Sunday would fit into the council's 'open for business' agenda, he said.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive John Milford said Wellington was a Monday to Saturday trading environment and the council should talk to retailers before rushing into any decision.

"On public holidays there are a number of retailers closed. Each retailer or their head office will make the call on opening on Easter Sunday after weighing-up the opportunity of sales and market share versus the cost of opening. That includes whether they have staff members who are prepared to work [on Easter]."

