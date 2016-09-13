Better late than never for Wellington's second Kmart store

SUPPLIED The proposed new Kmart store in Petone

There's good and bad news for Wellington bargain hunters.

Kmart is pushing ahead with its plans to open a second store in the Wellington region, with construction on its long-awaited Petone store to start begin this month.

But the store won't be open in time for Christmas, or even by the end of summer – construction of the 5200 square metre is scheduled to wrap up at the end of the second quarter in 2017.

Kmart New Zealand operations manager Sue Smith said Kmart was excited to commence development of the store.

"I, along with the entire Kmart team, can't wait to make available our products at great low prices and we look forward to being able to support the local community."

Once open, it is expected the store will employ about 80 staff.

The store will be built by Petone-based company Ebert Construction.

The proposal to build a Kmart at the old Feltex underlay factory site on Hutt Rd was first revealed in December 2014.

Back then it was reported that development would come with a new set of traffic lights at the Hutt Rd and Petone Ave intersection, adjacent to the Kmart site.

The lights would make it easier for locals to turn into Hutt Rd.

But work on the project did not proceed as quickly as first expected.

In November 2015, Kmart property manager Bryce Hutchison said there was no timetable to open the store and there was still work to be done before construction could begin.

It was initially reported the store would create an estimated 170 jobs.

- Stuff