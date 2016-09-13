Ratings agency affirms Kiwi banks' stable outlook

Ratings agency Fitch has affirmed the ratings of New Zealand's four major banks and noted they are making more money on their lending than banks in most other countries around the world.

ASB, ANZ, BNZ and Westpac have all been rated stable.

Fitch said it was highly likely that the banks' Australian parent companies would support them if they ran into trouble.

The banks had conservative risk appetite and robust risk management practices, Fitch said, which had been tightened as a result of the Reserve Bank's restrictions on low-deposit lending.

It warned that higher unemployment or a rise in interest rates could be a problem for banks, given the level of house prices, particularly in Auckland. But it said those scenarios were not its base case for the next year or two.

Fitch said macroprudential tools, such as the loan-to-value restrictions that require an investor to have a 40 per cent deposit, had only had a temporary effect on house-price growth in the past.

"However, the agency believes these measures continue to strengthen bank balance sheets and create buffers in the event of a house-price correction. The asset-quality of the major banks' residential-mortgage portfolios should continue to perform strongly in the absence of interest-rate and unemployment-rate increases. The major banks' serviceability assessment incorporates buffers over current mortgage-rates, ensuring borrowers' ability to repay their loans in a higher interest-rate environment."

Some asset quality deterioration was expected in banks' rural lending because of the pressure on low dairy prices but the banks were monitoring their exposure carefully and supporting customers whose businesses were viable, it said.

"Farm prices have not fallen significantly despite dairy-price weaknesses. However, a prolonged dairy downturn could pressure farm values and lead to higher bank losses. Historically, bank losses remained low, but this cycle suggests a longer-than-normal period of low dairy-prices could lead to sharper farm-value declines."

It said the banks had strong profitability and some of the widest net-interest margins – the difference between what they charge for lending compared to what they pay for funds - and most-efficient cost-management relative to international peers.

"We expect the major banks' profitability to remain stronger than their international peers, although profit generation is likely to be weaker as asset competition is expected to shift to deposits in light of the banks' preparations of the introduction of the net stable funding ratio in early 2018," Fitch said.

