Shirtmaker Nicholas Jermyn placed into liquidation

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Nicholas Jermyn on Willis Street,Wellington, was closed when the chain was placed into receivership in May. It is now in liquidation.

Nicholas Jermyn, a high street retailer of business clothing, has been placed into liquidation.

Founder Nick Harris announced the move in an email to customers.

"We are a small family-run business that for the past 10-years has been proud to be of service to you," Harris wrote.



"We fought tenaciously to keep operating, not least because of our loyal customers. Ultimately, however, we couldn't make it through."

READ MORE: Shirtmaker Nicholas Jermyn shuts 2 stores, in administration

In June the company was placed into receivership, closing stores in Wellington and Auckland.

At the time is blamed competition from offshore.

"The challenges were due to the growth in international online purchasing from New Zealand and our inability to successfully negotiate lease exits for a small number of our least successful stores."

The stories in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch as well as its online stores would remain open "for now and our amazing team of staff would love to see you again before we close our doors".



- Stuff