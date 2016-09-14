Jucy campervans join fines payment campaign against illegal freedom campers

Jucy chief executive Tim Alpe said freedom camping was a valuable contributor to the economy but it was important offenders met their obligations.

"Currently, there is a belief among this group that they're able to leave the country without paying their fines. Jucy hopes that joining this trial will help create awareness that these fines do need to be paid."

SUPPLIED Illegal freedom campers will find it harder to leave the country with unpaid fines as a new collection scheme gets more teeth.

A trial scheme launched last month sees fines issued to campers tagged to the vehicle they are travelling in.

When the vehicle is returned, company staff direct hirers to the relevant council website where they can pay the fine immediately to avoid being charged an administration fee.

Tourism Holdings (THL), which has about 1800 vehicles operating under the Maui, Britz and Mighty campervan brands, was the first to to sign up to the three month trial.

Queenstown Lakes District council regulatory manager Lee Webster said it was already having an impact.

"While the number of infringements is small at the moment, it is very encouraging to see an increase in the number of tickets being paid. This is something that our community would otherwise have missed out on, as the customers have paid online as a direct result of speaking to THL staff when they've returned their vehicle."

Local Government New Zealand president Lawrence Yule said support from the tourism industry was needed to improve the management of freedom camping.

"Tourism operators are perfectly placed for assisting local councils with educating customers, enforcement and collection of fines."

Councils called for changes to the Freedom Camping Act in a remit presented by South Island councils at the Local Government New Zealand conference in July.

