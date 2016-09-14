Former Invincible House, scene of Thomas murders, sold to Auckland buyer

MARK ROUND/FAIRFAX NZ The bodies of Gene and Eugene Thomas were found on the third floor of the Invincible Building.

An out-of-towner has snapped up a heritage-listed office building which was the scene of one of Wellington's most infamous crimes.

An art deco building at 136 The Terrace has sold for the second time since a notorious double-murder of father and son Eugene and Gene Thomas in 1994.

The five-storey building, which was known as the Invincible House, was put up for sale in June.

One of the bodies being removed from the building in February 1994.

The Thomas family bought the building in 1989 and held on to it for six years after the murders, before selling it for $1.1 million to Franconia House in September 2000.

After 16 years in the same hands, Franconia House sold to a private Auckland buyer for $2.3 million - very close to the rateable value of $2.37m.

The 720 square metre property - which was marketed as a "stand alone gem".

Bayleys Wellington agent James Higgie​ said the new owner did not have any immediate plans.

However, with two vacant floors, there were a few options, he said.

The building was originally designed by well-known architect Edmund Anscombe in 1938 as residential apartments.

However, Anscombe sold it to Tourist Hotel Corporation in 1962, and the property was converted for commercial use and was given the name Lintas House.

In 1987, it was sold to Unity Developments, who proposed to demolish the building and erect a 15-storey commercial building in its place.

This was averted, and in 1989 the building was sold to Invincible Life Assurance, a company owned by the Thomas family.

The building was subsequently renamed Invincible House.

THE BARLOW/THOMAS CASE

John Barlow was convicted of double murder of the Thomases in a rare third High Court trial. The first two trials resulted in hung juries.

Eugene Thomas, 68, and son Gene, 30, were shot in their office. Their bodies were discovered by cleaners.

Barlow had an appointment with the Thomases scheduled for the evening they were found.

A pistol, silencer and ammunition found at the Happy Valley landfill were among newspapers with Barlow's fingerprints on them.

Barlow was convicted and sentenced to at least 14 years in prison. He has always maintained his innocence.

