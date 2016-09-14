Buyers turn to leaky homes as a way into property market

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ In some cases, it's cheapest to demolish a leaky house and start again.

They used to be the one thing property buyers were warned to stay well clear of. But now some buyers are turning to leaky homes as a way to get a foothold in areas they otherwise couldn't afford.

However there is a warning that if you are considering this strategy, it is vital that you are fully informed about the house you are buying.

Weathertightness issues, or full-blown leaky home syndrome, is a problem primarily with plaster-clad homes built during the early 2000s, with untreated timber and without building cavities. Leaks can turn into rot that makes the building unsound and unsafe to live in.

TRADE ME Units in an Auckland apartment building with weathertightness issues are advertised for sale on Trade Me.

Repairs can run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on the extent of the damage and whether the timber framing of the house has begun to rot.

But data from Homes.co.nz shows that properties with "fibrous cement" cladding sell for a median $625,000 compared to a median $741,500 for all other construction types across New Zealand.

TRADE ME A Tauranga house with leaky issues is also for sale, advertised as a do-up opportunity.

Thomas Wutzler, of property remediation firm Helfen, said he regularly dealt with people who bought properties with issues, simply because they were cheaper.

"Particularly in the Auckland market, I suspect it looks attractive but you really need to know what you are doing and get good advice on the risk assessment and what you are taking on.

He said some buyers would find they owned a property that was worth little more than the land.

"Sometimes in the worst case it's the land minus the cost of building removal, or you subject yourself and your family to an unhealthy building environment," he said.

"In some cases it makes more sense to replace the building in its entirety because you could build something smaller or simpler for less and end up with something better."

He said it was often not possible to get a good idea of how damaged a property was until it was given invasive testing. From the outside, most would look fine, he said.

There had been occasions when he had been investigating a housing complex and units within it had sold a number of times.

Real Estate Institute spokesman Bryan Thomson said properties with any sort of problem could find buyers. "It's no different to a do-up in Ponsonby."

Investor David Whitburn has bought a number of leaky homes over recent years, often for little more than their CV's land value.

He said it was a higher-risk strategy, because renovations could cost more than expected, but if a buyer budgeted for the worst and was still able to come out ahead, it could be a good deal.

Whitburn said the property boom had since pushed prices even for leaky homes beyond where he thought the deal would work as an investment.

"But I am hearing of homeowners who think it's the only way to get into a suburb buying a house that needs work."

It was important to get extensive testing so it was clear what work was needed, he said.

Sometimes people thought it was a simple reclad situation when it would need to be much more involved. In almost all cases, the cladding would have to be fit on to a cavity, so the window joinery would no longer fit, the electrical cabling and plasterboard would have to be redone, as well as the internal painting and even carpets. "A $100,000 job becomes $300,000 and you haven't solved anything except given yourself a major renovation proeject."

Sarah Symon, director of inspection firm Real Sure, said it was a "doable" strategy but people needed to know what they were taking on and have the funds to do it.

Specialist advice was vital, she said. "There are a lot of experts out there who aren't as expert as they claim to be.":

Banks said they would approach lending on leaky homes on a case by case basis, although. ANZ said it would not generally lend on a building with weathertightness problems.

A BNZ spokeswoman said: "When a property is identified as having weathertightness issues, either via the sale and purchase agreement or valuation or building report, we require further due diligence to be undertaken, which may include requiring a weathertightness assessment or building report to be carried out on the property."

- Stuff