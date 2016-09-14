Lindsay Ian Cresswell took firm's money to fund gambling, court told

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ Lindsay Ian Cresswell, 28, is sentenced in the Christchurch District Court for stealing from his employer, Canterbury Concrete Cutting NZ Ltd.

A former excavation manager has $115,971 ready to pay back to the firm he ripped off to fund his gambling.

Lindsay Ian Cresswell, 28, was told to get the money ready ahead of his Christchurch District Court sentencing on Wednesday – and he did.

It will be paid back to Canterbury Concrete Cutting NZ Ltd (trading as Concut), and Cresswell will do 10 months of home detention at a property in Kaiapoi.

Cresswell earlier pleaded guilty to three charges of theft by a person in a special relationship.

The court was told that since his guilty pleas in July, Cresswell had raised the reparation money. He had no previous convictions and had made "a positive contribution in other ways".

Cresswell had since established his own business, employing five people. The home detention sentence will allow him to continue running the business.

Judge Gary MacAskill said that while at Concut, Cresswell provided quotes and carried out work for 16 homeowners, without telling the firm. He sent out invoices using its letterhead, but used his own bank account to receive payments totalling $191,773.

Contractors were paid from that total, but Cresswell received more than $115,000, which had since been repaid in full. The offending happened in 2013 and 2014.

"This was a moderately sophisticated and sustained course of fraud while you were holding a position of trust," the judge said.

He noted Cresswell admitted to the probation officer in his pre-sentence interview that he stole the money to fund his gambling habit.

Cresswell provided a letter dated January 2015 from the Christchurch Casino showing he requested self-exclusion.

The offending involved exploiting the firm's computer system with procedures that were difficult to detect. It had a significant impact on the firm and its business interests, Judge MacAskill said.

