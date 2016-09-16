Terry Serepisos' mother sells Miramar building, home to The Larder, for $1.1m

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ. Alliki Serepisos sold the building which houses popular cafe The Larder to an investment firm.

A Wellington restaurant building owned by Terry Serepisos' mother has sold for $1.1 million.

Alliki Serepisos, who successfully avoided a bid to bankrupt her earlier this year, sold the 538 square metre building, and 649sqm of land, in Miramar to Paraparaumu investment firm Tribus Holdings.

The building is home to The Larder restaurant, said to be popular with the area's movie industry.

KENT BLECHYNDEN/FAIRFAX NZ Terry Serepisos outside the Wellington District Court in 2014.

The property was once owned by Terry's father Dimitrious - also known as Jimmy - who died in 2005.

Alliki took over as owner a year and a half later.

In December 2010, she took out a second mortgage on the property - around the time her son reportedly started having financial woes. It was 10 months prior to him being declared bankrupt.

That second mortgage was with FM Custodians, which held mortgages over five properties Alliki Serepisos owned at the time, and who applied to bankrupt Terry.

Alliki still owns three properties - all in Miramar. She declined to comment on the sale.

Terry Serepisos, who starred in television show The Apprentice New Zealand, ran a commercial property empire which was hit hard in the global financial crisis.

He was declared bankrupt in 2011, owing more than $200m and was discharged from bankruptcy in late 2014.

Fourteen of his companies, which are in the hands of receivers, still owe about $40m.

- Stuff