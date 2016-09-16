Buyers giving up on home ownership dream

SUPPLIED Lute and Lasa Savini would love to own their own house.

Mum-of-one Kim Gorman has given up on the idea of home ownership.

The Auckland office manager and her husband earn about $800 a week between them and pay $550 for rent and bills. The idea of saving enough of a deposit to get even an entry-level property seems impossible.

"We would love to own a home," she said. "But unless all our parents die, which I hate thinking about, we won't be able to afford a deposit."

MANDY GODBEHEAR/FAIRFAX NZ Home ownership is still a dream for lots of young people - but is becoming much harder to achieve, says David Boyle, of the Commission for Financial Capability.

Her comments come as BNZ chief economist Tony Alexander warned Aucklanders things were only going to get worse.

"Enjoy if you have already bought. Despair if you have not," he said.

STACY SQUIRES/FAIRFAX NZ Buyers face strong competition from investors and those with money from overseas.

"And if you have put off buying because of one of the many incorrect forecasts that house prices were about to fall – whoops a daisy."

Gorman says she would like to stay around the Howick area they are currently living in but see all the houses around them sell to overseas buyers.

She said the only things that might help them get closer to their goal were a significant pay rise, the removal of restrictions on the amount of deposit required for a home loan or some let-up in the rise of house prices.

Gorman said it bothered her that she was locked out of home ownership. "It means we can't truly be settled in a house. We have moved twice in a year because we rent and the first time the owner sold the house and the second time the rent went up plus the house wasn't warm at all and we were all sick for all of winter. And with renting it's so hard to find a place if you do have to move, we went to so many viewings and on average there were 20 or more couples, families and individuals looking at the same place."

Lute Savini knows the feeling. She has three children and rents a house in Papakura. She said husband Lasa have decided buying a house is out of reach - unless they can win Lotto. They are paying $510 a week in rent and find there is not much left over from his salary as a recruiter to save. "Even if I go back to work, it will still take us years to come up with a deposit."

But she said it was a big concern. "Not knowing if my kids and their kids will have a home in the future worries me."

David Boyle, group manager of investor education at the Commission for Financial Capability, said it was something he heard regularly when he dealt with the public.

"For young people going into a trade or going to university and coming out with debt in most cases, then thinking about having to save $100,000 or $200,000 for a deposit, that would seem almost impossible. It means it's going to take a long time to get there, or what are the other options?"

People could save more by living with parents for longer, he said, or using help from family to get the deposit together. Some young people could get a bigger deposit by taking their skills overseas and trying to earn more money for their savings pot, he said.

Others were looking to other parts of the country for more affordable housing.

But people who determined that they were going to have to be long-term renters could not afford to be complacent, he said.

"We do worry at the Commission because NZ Super is pretty well based on the premise that you have your own home that is debt-free or close to it. But with New Zealanders' home ownership rate falling and people's circumstances changing, having children later, being in debt longer, if you're renting right through that process you need to put aside a bit more to help with that buffer."

That could mean moving to a part of the city where rent was cheaper, he said, and setting aside any savings that a family made through not having a mortgage, rates, house insurance or maintenance costs to cover.

People who started to save in earnest while they were renting would then find they might be able to buy in their 30s or early 40s - or if not, they would have made a start on amassing the money needed to help cover the cost of paying housing costs in retirement.

Financial adviser Lisa Dudson said it was reasonable to choose a life of renting as long as people did something smart with the money and invested it so they were in the same place financially in future as if they had paid off a mortgage.

Boyle said KiwiSaver was the best way to build up a deposit, especially for those who could contribute 8 per cent. He said many people would be surprised at how fast their balances grew.

But he urged young people not to despair if it all seemed too hard. "Property prices go through cycles. There are periods of massive growth then periods where it's slower and may even go back a bit. We've seen that time and again."

