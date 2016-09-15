Burgen ad leaves some wondering whether sex is really needed to sell bread

Twitter A billboard featuring the Burgen NZ campaign.

Burgen New Zealand's adverts have left some people wondering whether campaigns need sex to sell bread.

It's not the first time the company's ads have sparked a complaint - although the Advertising Standards Authority rejected a claim a similarly-themed campaign was sexist and objectified women.

The new ads feature a woman in bed, wearing pyjamas and eating a slice of toast with the caption: "Are you a Burgen virgin?"

Facebook Some consumers were left wondering whether advertisers need sex to sell bread.

Billboards around Wellington feature the new ad.

Some consumers were unhappy with the ads.

Rosie Simmons, of Wellington, contacted the company, saying she'd love to hear from their marketing team about the "link they have drawn between the sexualisation of women and selling bread?"

"The sexualisation of women and their bodies to sell unrelated products is so old, so tired and quite frankly, boring. I challenge your marketing team to come up with an innovative, original campaign to engage customers - one that their mothers, sisters, wives and daughters can be proud of.

"I love your bread but this weak campaign sucks. Will not be buying any more until you address this.

"Step up your game Burgen," she posted on Facebook.

Burgen NZ replied, saying the company was sorry Simmons did not like the advertising.

No, Burgen. You really don't need to sexualization bread. pic.twitter.com/JoQ90JUrqY — Polly is a nice name (@__catpower) September 11, 2016

"We believe Burgen is beautifully made bread and we want to share it with people who have never tried it – hence the term Bürgen Virgin.

"It's a tongue-in-cheek approach to get people talking about the brand. But it certainly is not meant to cause offence."

Comment has also been sought directly from Burgen.

Facebook/Burgen NZ An image from a Burgen NZ campaign for its mixed grain loaf.

Another Facebook user questioned the current campaign:

"Is this really necessary? I saw these all over Wellington and they enraged me. I'm no prude but are advertisers so uncreative they need sex to sell even bread?"

On Instagram last year, another consumer said:

"Your ads with the woman are disgusting. Trying to bring sexuality in bread [what] is your marketing team up to??? Bunch of white men with some cool idea to get a hot chick in the mix."

Video slots feature a chiselled man in a white t-shirt munching a slice of toast in his kitchen, a crunchy guitar riff, and the tagline: "Are you still a Burgen virgin?"

A second video slot features the woman eating toast in her pyjamas and the company's Facebook profile has the strapline: "There's no staying a Burgen virgin now."

In 2014, a similarly-themed campaign sparked a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority about a television ad for the Burgen brand called "Breakfast in Bed", which featured a woman in pyjamas eating Burgen toast in bed and the line: "Are you a Burgen virgin?'

The authority did not uphold the complaint, which claimed the ad was sexist, objectified women, and used female sexuality to sell an unrelated product.

"After watching the advertisement, the complaints board said the likely consumer understanding of "virgin" would be promoting Burgen bread for those people who had yet to try it.

A photo posted by Burgen Bread NZ (@burgennz) on Feb 10, 2015 at 7:43pm PST

"The board also said there was nothing salacious about showing the woman in her pyjamas."

The authority considered the complaint about using sexuality to sell an unrelated product and members decided the images of the woman sitting in her pyjamas in bed were not sexual in any way, nor exploitative.

Therefore, the board said, the ad did not reach the threshold of objectifying women or using sexual appeal to draw attention to an unrelated product.

In response to the 2014 complaint, the food company said it was not uncommon for Kiwis to use the word "virgin" to signify someone who has not previously experienced something and cited a dictionary definition of the word.

"This campaign uses the word in this context and does not have a literal connection to 'sexual virginity' but merely gives an alternative way of explaining 'experiencing for the first time'...the commercial was created to reflect a common 'toast eating' occasion - breakfast in bed. The advertisement in no way depicts sexual activity or is suggestive of sexual activity."

The original complaint said the viewer found the ad "blatantly sexist" and objectified women. The woman was "looking shy and coy while rolling around on a bed and then "making eyes" at the camera."

The complaint said:

"A woman's sexuality and whether [or] not she chooses to be a virgin has absolutely no relevance to which bread she eats. This is a blatant misuse of female sexuality.

"I had previously considered Burgen to be a wholesome company."

Burgen is a popular, healthy-eating bread range, launched in the 1980s in New Zealand.

The brand is owned by George Weston Foods (GWF), a large food manufacturer based in Australia and New Zealand, which employs 6500 people.

GWF is a subsidiary of the multinational listed international corporation Associated British Foods, which employs more than 120,000 people in 46 countries.

