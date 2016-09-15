Stopping people picking up the car keys more than just infrastructure

HAMISH MCNICOL/Stuff.co.nz TRA head of strategy Colleen Ryan says people understand traffic is an issue, but most pick up their car keys anyway.

Aucklanders understand transport is an issue for the city, but breaking the habit of picking up your car keys every morning takes more than adding a few bicycle lanes to roads.

This is the challenge for solving traffic congestion in Auckland, insight agency TRA says.

The company has looked at the key issues for Auckland ahead of local body elections next month.

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ TRA head of strategy Colleen Ryan says cycling needs to become a "social norm".

Particularly high on the agenda was transport, and TRA and Auckland Transport talked to 1000 Aucklanders about their attitudes towards transport and alternatives like walking, cycling or taking a bus.

The survey found Aucklanders enjoy walking, but do not see it as a way to commute or get around the city.

CHRIS MCKEEN/FAIRFAX NZ Public transport infrastructure is one thing, but breaking habits can be hard.

Furthermore, while more than a quarter cycled, only 11 per cent did so regularly.

TRA head of strategy Colleen Ryan said people knew traffic and transport in Auckland was an issue, but otherwise did not think about it.

So while people understood it needed fixing, most continued to pick up their car keys anyway.

She said the easiest way to solve traffic congestion was to reduce the number of cars on the road, but this was made difficult by a growing population.

"The big problem is habit.

"Unless something happens we aren't going to have fewer cars on the road, we're going to have more cars on the road."

Policies and the infrastructure for using public transport, cycling or walking were one thing, but breaking habits was hard, she said.

There were assumptions, particularly around cycling, that alternatives were hard and could be dangerous.

People also wondered whether they were "a biking kind of person", as the dominant image was of middle-aged men in lycra.

Aucklanders therefore needed to see the emotional reward of cycling or walking rather than be given an option focussed purely on practical barriers like cycle lanes, Ryan said.

"People like to do what other people are doing, if you're going to make people feel it's normal to bike, then you have to make it the social norm.

"It's not so much, getting on the bike is hard, it's actually wanting to get on the bike and feeling like you're part of a movement."

But Ryan said Auckland's increasingly diverse population also made it difficult, because for those from Asian countries, for instance, riding a bike was something poor people did.

"How are we going to get those people on a bike when they're traditional culture would suggest that having a car is a status symbol?

"We won't be able to have one policy fits all."

