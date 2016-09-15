Historic 103-year-old Mokau River cream boat up for sale

Andy Jackson/FAIRFAX NZ Dawn and Neil Colman are selling the 103-year-old boat Mokau cream boat, the M.V Cygnet.

A boat claimed to be the second oldest passenger vessel in New Zealand is up for sale.

The Mokau cream boat, which was built in 1913 and carried supplies up the Mokau river and cream back down it, has been listed for sale with a $55,000 price tag.

Neil and Dawn Colman, who bought the boat and the Mokau River Cruises business in 2007, announced on Wednesday it was time to pass it on.

Andy Jackson/FAIRFAX NZ The MV Cygnet, pictured in 2012.

Dawn said they hadn't taken the boat out for around a year since Neil, who was nearly 70, ended up in hospital after a health scare.

The boat has been in a shed beside the North Taranaki river since then and the couple have now decided to sell it.

"Ideally I'd like to see it back on Mokau River," she said.

"We've met hundreds and hundreds of wonderful people on there."

She said there had been lots of people asking if it would be on the water again and there had also been some "nibbles" from people interested in buying the boat.

Supplied The boats first owner, Victor Sjoland, sits on top of it in an un-dated photo.

The boat is listed on Trade Me with a starting bid set for $55,000.

"After being fully restored in 1994, the Cygnet returned to its rightful place on the Mokau River; this time as the 2nd oldest passenger vessel in New Zealand," the listing states.

"The M.V Cygnet is currently on it's newly built custom trailer being stored in a shed near the Mokau River, as it's current owners are enjoying the benefits of retirement.

Andy Jackson/FAIRFAX NZ It was first used to take supplies to farmers up the Mokau river, before carrying cream downstream.

"This is a rare opportunity to purchase a piece of New Zealand Maritime History."

​The boat's centenary was celebrated in 2013 with live entertainment, vintage cars, food and drink and games such as egg and spoon races and sack races.

Last year, the Colmans said they had been subject to years of vandalism and standover tactics, including threats to cut the Cygnet's moorings, during their time in the Mokau.

The threats prompted Mokau police constable Andrew Murphy to launch an investigation.

However, the Colmans never publicly identified the person and said the bulk of the community had been supportive of them.

The TSS Earnslaw, a steamship still operating on Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown, is one year older than the cream boat, having been launched in 1912.

- Stuff