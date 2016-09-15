Strong exports and household spending boosts economic growth

SIMON MAUDE/FAIRFAX NZ Record levels of immigration have boosted economic growth.

A surge in consumer spending and exports helped the economy continue a strong expansion in the middle of the year.

Figures from Statistics New Zealand show the economy grew by 0.9 per cent in the three months to June 30.

"Growth this quarter is being driven by strong domestic and export demand," Statistics New Zealand's Gary Dunnet said.

"Household spending was up 1.9 per cent, with Kiwis spending more on going away, eating out and furnishing their houses."

Meanwhile exports recorded the largest quarterly increase since 1998 at 4 per cent.

This was driven by exports of dairy products, meat and fruit, with volumes more than offsetting lower commodity prices.

Statistics New Zealand said the economy grew by 2.8 per cent in the year to June 30, raising the size of the economy in current prices to $252 billion.

However growth per person was much more modest, at 0.7 per cent for the year.

While Statistics New Zealand cannot measure how much of the economic growth comes from record net migration, the rise in consumer spending and the construction sector is characteristics of growth driven by a larger population.

Growth per per capita in the June quarter was 0.5 per cent, the strongest increase in close to two years.

- Stuff