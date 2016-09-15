Director of Mt Eden prison in legal stoush over unfair dismissal claim

JOHN SELKIRK/FAIRFAX NZ The Mt Eden Corrections Facility was rocked by controversy, and prison director Gareth Sands lost his job shortly after it was taken over by the Department of Corrections.

The former director of the troubled Mt Eden Corrections Facility is suing private operator Serco, claiming he was unjustly dismissed.

Gareth Sands was prison director when the facility was embroiled by allegations of organised "fight clubs" and contraband being traded by inmates.

Amid the controversy, the Department of Corrections took over control of the facility, issuing a "step-in notice" in July 2015.

According to a just-released Employment Relations Authority decision, Sands was removed by Serco as prison director on July 24, 2015, and was told that would be effective for the duration of the step-in period.

​On August 12, 2015, he was informed by Serco that he would not be returning to the role of prison director, and on April 4 this year he was terminated for redundancy.

Serco argued that was because his role as prison director was no longer required.

However Sands took his case to the Employment Relations Authority, saying he was sacked as a result of "unjustifiable actions of Serco" and was "unjustifiably dismissed".

Serco applied to have the matter moved to the Employment Court and ERA member Anna Fitzgibbon agreed, saying in her determination that there were questions of law that needed to be considered.

The main disagreement was around whether Serco should have provided Sands a copy of a disengagement agreement they entered into with Corrections the day before Sands was made redundant.

Serco argued the agreement needed to be kept confidential.

Their other key argument was that the contract between Serco and Corrections was a public/private partnership and they had no control over Sands' continuation of employment, which they said was up to Corrections.

Simon Greening, acting for Sands, argued it did not constitute a public/private partnership.

Fitzgibbon said this and other questions of law would be decided by the Employment Court.

Counsels representing both Sands and Serco were set to file statements of claim and defence.

