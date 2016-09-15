Sweeping changes as Mercer reels from losses

Daniel Tobin Director Humphry Rolleston has stepped down from the Mercer Board.

NZX-listed Mercer Group has relocated back to Christchurch after posting another loss - $6.7 million compared with last year's $7.1m.

It has brought all manufacturing of stainless steel processing back to Christchurch, abandoned Palmerston North as its headquarters, and will seek cash from shareholders.

The revamp has required the resignation of director and Rich Lister Humphry Rolleston to avoid any conflicts of interest.

Rolleston is a major shareholder in Mercer, and a director on one of its shareholding groups, Rakaia Fund, managed by Murray & Co.

Rolleston resigned to avoid any conflict of interest when Mercer seeks shareholder approval next month for a rights issue of shares because one of his associated companies, Gresham Finance, is underwriting the rights issue.

The rights issue has also affected the high net wealth investors in Rakaia Fund managed by Murray & Co.

Rakaia Fund's guidelines prevent it from holding more than a one third stake in any one company, which it would breach after the rights issue.

Therefore Rakaia Fund has given its Mercer shares to its investors.

Justin Murray of Murray & Co declined to say how much the fund investors had gained or lost, citing privacy.

Rakaia Fund was reported in 2010 to have invested $3.3m. At the time the share price was 5 cents a share compared with 3 cents today.

Meanwhile, Mercer will now focus on commercialising the sterilisation technology of subsidiary S-Clave, and its dairy-focused fabrication business.

Over the past year it has sold its medical division, its interiors division, closed a loss making Brisbane plant, restructured its fabrication business, downsized the Palmerston North factory and sent machine, design and manufacturing plant to Christchurch where it has also relocated its head office.

