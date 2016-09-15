Virtual language tool to teach around the world in 360 degrees

SUPPLIED ImmerseMe chief executive Scott Cardwell will travel around the world to film scenes for his new virtual reality language tool.

The idea is simple; put your headset on and teleport anywhere in the world.

ImmerseMe is a New Zealand first using virtual reality technology to immerse users into a foreign environment to learn a language.

It is the brainchild of former Marlborough resident Scott Cardwell.

Cardwell will set off on a global tour next week to capture material for the application in French, Greek, Indonesian, Chinese and more.

The 28-year-old entrepreneur will be joined by a videographer and a 360 degree camera to capture every angle of every destination.

"People will be able to go into a shop or go into a restaurant and order off the menu," he said.

"It's such a buzz to be able to do that when you travel.

"We're filming authentic places around the world to mirror real experiences."

Cardwell grew up in Marlborough and attended primary school in Springlands.

He said he realised the need for language skills when he travelled the world.

"I went out and about and realised that you really need to use language," he said.

"I'm rubbish at language, and in some ways that is why I wanted to make this tool. Even if I could say a little something in each language, it goes a long way."

The ImmerseMe team would visit 10 countries to shoot 500 conversation scenarios in 10 weeks.

"It's an intense schedule of scouting locations, filming, editing and uploading," he said.

"It's not going to be a holiday."

The scenarios would be scripted, but set in realistic locations with authentic people.

Cardwell admitted it was still early days for the uptake of virtual reality technology.

Nonetheless he said it was an exciting platform to get behind because of its educational potential.

"I've had a lot of language teachers say that this is where the future of learning is going," he said.

The global trip would be partly funded by a Kickstarter campaign.

Through the support of friends and family, the ImmerseMe team was only $700 shy of the $15,000 project goal.

"Everyone's put in some form or other to get this off the ground," he said.

ImmerseMe is slated to launch on desktop and mobile by April 2017.​

- The Marlborough Express