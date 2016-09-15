Fast food companies change menus to keep pace with MasterChef tastes

SUPPLIED Domino's is introducing lamb pizzas.

Foodie reality shows are prompting New Zealanders to expect more from their food – even when it comes to the humble takeaway.

It's a cultural shift that has left fast food joints scrambling to keep up with Kiwi consumers' increasingly demanding palates.

Domino's has this week announced it is revamping its menu with more premium ingredients, coming up with offerings such as a lamb tzatziki pizza, barbecue lamb and bacon pizza, and a creamy chicken carbonara pizza.

It comes after McDonalds introduced a new table service and "create your taste" offer, where customers design their own burgers.

READ MORE: McDonald's opens its first 'restaurant of the future' in Auckland

Scott Bush, general manager of Domino's in New Zealand, said consumers wanted more from fast food and a shift away from "grey" food that was designed to appeal solely based on its price.

He said people wanted more "gourmet" offerings.

"We're seeing it that much that we're steering away from using the word 'gourmet'," he said. "We're using the word 'premium' instead. Because people expect that gourmet means expensive and that's not the case."

He said people were now more educated about food and expected better quality. That was partly driven by the rise in popularity of television cooking shows, he said.

Programmes such as MasterChef had piqued consumers' interest in flavours and they were more conscious of a wider range of flavours, as well as how to cook different ingredients. "People are more aware of premium stuff."

A McDonalds spokesperson acknowledged New Zealanders' tastes were changing.

"McDonald's is constantly listening to customers and looking at new menu items to suit changing tastes. Almost 10 years ago we introduced Angus beef burgers into our range, which appealed to a different type of customer. In 2015 we introduced the Create Your Taste range, which combines a range of quality ingredients with the ability to customise your own burger. "

- Stuff