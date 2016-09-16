Tech summit delivers innovation and enthusiasm

Chris Hutching Alexandra Cauble-Chantrenne from pharmacy software company Toniq at the Canterbury Tech Summit.

Sir Ray Avery set the tone for the 650-odd Canterbury Tech Summit attendees.

He resonated with the audience about Kiwi innovation, laced with anecdotes of his travels and experiences, emphasising the importance of focusing on clients rather than products.

Avery joked he was a late developer when it came to his own first marriage at age 60.

- Sir Ray Avery talks at the 2016 Canterbury Tech Summit.

Even so, he was focused on long term goals and could envisage his passage to old age.

English-born Avery who settled in New Zealand in 1973 described himself as an investor, social entrepreneur, pharmaceutical scientist and "rebel with a cause".

Supplied Sir Ray Avery

From a childhood of orphanages and foster homes when he often sought shelter in the warmth of libraries, he became a mentor and popular speaker at universities and educational venues.

He also referred to his work as a technical director of the Fred Hollows Foundation which works in poor countries to alleviate eyesight problems.

A panel discussion canvassed technological and philosophical issues drawing on the insights of Kaila Colbin​ of the Ministry of Awesome, Rob Lindeman of Hitlab​, Gabe Rijpma​ who works on health sector issues for Microsoft, and John Ascroft who is innovation officer at Jade.

Colbin​ said the future of jobs may be questionable in 50 years or so but not yet. Ascroft​ said he had seen a lot of false dawns of the age of artificial intelligence but it was definitely becoming a closer reality.

Networking was the order of the day and the exhibition stands gave people like recruitment specialist Claire Sharkey of AbsoluteIT​ the opportunity to advertise its expansion of services in the main cities.

Kris Morrison​ of Parry Field Lawyers spoke to people about the development and commercialisation services his company offers, while Wellington-based co-founder of Atlassian,​ Irina Mosina, showcased the firm's information technology support and maintenance services.

Alexandra Cauble-Chantrenne from pharmacy software developer Toniq​ said it was her first summit and the one-day event was the perfect length of time to retain the interest of attendees.

The Tech Summit's operations manager Colette Doughty said people who came from Auckland and Wellington were particularly impressed with the buzz and energy of the event. Planning for the next one would begin in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Jade software developer used the opportunity of the summit to release its 2016 first half result which showed revenue growth up 17 per cent led by its logistics business. It did not disclose profitability.

