Rakon shareholder activism means family director misses re-election

SUPPLIED The Shareholders Association says the technology company has lost more than $100 million of shareholders' money since listing on the NZX in 2006.

The shareholders of technology disappointment Rakon have succeeded in removing a director from the board after what it's chairman called a "watershed" meeting.

It was the first time Shareholders Association chairman John Hawkins had ousted a director through a vote.

Votes on the position of director and the chairman were released late on Friday after a two-hour long annual general meeting (AGM), where some shareholders pleaded for the company to stop making "pie in the sky" statements and bring it out of trouble.

DAVID HALLETT/FAIRFAX NZ New Zealand Shareholders Association chairman John Hawkins had thought there was "a good chance" Rakon sales director Darren Robinson would lose his seat.

But regardless of the outcome, change was assured at the company, because as chairman Bryan Mogridge put it, nobody likes "being told off in public".

The rare moment of shareholder activism was led by the Shareholders Association, which in August wrote to shareholders appealing to them to give their proxy votes to the association so it could forces changes at the Auckland firm.

ALEX BURTON/FAIRFAX NZ Rakon managing director Brent Robinson says no one wants the company to succeed more than the Robinson family.

It said Rakon had lost more than $100 million of shareholders' money since listing on the NZX in 2006, and also broke a promise it made in 2012 to freeze pay for its top executives until it made a $25m operating profit.

On Friday, the association voted against the reelection of director Darren Robinson to the company's board, but decided to not oppose the re-appointment of Mogridge, so as not to leave Rakon "rudderless".

More than 100 people were at the AGM on Friday, a turnout better than most shareholder meetings.

LAWRENCE SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ Rakon chairman Bryan Mogridge says Rakon will be working hard, whatever the outcome.

Hawkins, speaking on behalf of the association, said Rakon had consistently made excuses for poor performance, which he called "pie in the sky" statements.

He said the opposition to Robinson's election was nothing personal, and was simply a move to make Rakon less-family dominated.

Warren Robinson, the company's founder, announced on Friday he would retire before next year's meeting, but half of the board was made up of Robinson family members.

"Shareholders, in very large numbers, are here to give you a very clear message about getting on with getting Rakon out of trouble," Hawkins said.

His comments followed an impassioned speech by managing director Brent Robinson, who detailed the company's near 50-year history.

He assured shareholders the company was in a recoverable position, but thanked them for their patience.

"There's no one more that wants this thing to succeed than us," he said.

Earlier, Mogridge had said he respected and fully understood the energy the Shareholders Association had shown.

He said the claim about a pay rise was wrong, as the money had come from bonus incentives, but then announced director salaries would decrease by 12.5 per cent this year, and no bonuses would be awarded.

Mogridge has indicated he would not seek another term if re-elected, so Rakon's board would change whatever happened at Friday's vote, he said.

"In many respects this is a watershed meeting and change is a major focus.

"We, like most people, don't particularly like being told off in public, but given our roles as directors we accept such rebuke goes with the territory and accept the reprimands.

"I can ensure you that we understand and respect your points of view, and no matter the voting outcomes today the board will be working as hard as possible to get Rakon delivering more for its shareholders."

