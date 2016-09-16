Australia's oOh!media secures further advertising deals in New Zealand

An Australian advertising company has made a deal with one of New Zealand's largest property investment firms for advertising screens in seven major retail centres throughout the country.

oOh!media has signed an agreement with Stride Property Group to provide advertising screens at centres in Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton and Queenstown.

This boosts the company's offering to more than 30 shopping centres throughout the country.

oOh!media New Zealand general manager Adam McGregor said: "This is a very important win for oOh! as it provides additional long term coverage in existing markets plus further coverage in Auckland and an exciting new presence in Queenstown, a traditionally hard to reach area for out of home."

The agreement includes the renewal of advertising rights for Queensgate Shopping Centre in Lower Hutt and Chartwell Shopping Centre in Hamilton, both of which Stride Property Group bought in earlier this year from Scentre Group for $455 million.

There are also extensions of existing agreements for NorthWest Shopping Centre and Silverdale Centre in Auckland and a long-term renewal for the Johnsonville Shopping Centre in Wellington.

The two new centres in the oOh!-Stride agreement are the Remarkables Park Town Centre in Queenstown and Mount Wellington Shopping Centre in Auckland.

The NorthWest and Silverdale centres were located in expanding urban areas of Auckland, whose growing business and residential populations promised "healthy retail futures", McGregor said.

Stride Property general manager of shopping centres Roy Stansfield believed oOh!media's digital portfolio would play an important role in the "vibrancy and attraction of its centres for shoppers".

Stride Property-owned centres would feature a mixture of oOh's classic advertising and state-of-the-art digital screens that would display video content.

