Government to develop 1200 new homes in Auckland

Peter Meecham The Government says it will build hundreds of new homes in Auckland.

The Government says it will build about 1200 new homes on Auckland's North Shore in a $750 million project announced on Friday.

The Minister Responsible for Housing New Zealand, Bill English, said the project would transform 300 existing Housing New Zealand properties into about 1200 "warmer, drier and healthier homes" with a better mix of size and type.

The number of HNZ homes will increase from 300 to 400 and a further 600-800 properties would be sold as a mix of affordable and market housing, English said.

The development is being delivered by the Hobsonville Land Company (HLC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HNZ.

English said the project was a measure by the Government to accelerate the supply of new houses into the Auckland market.

The first stage, which was already underway, would replace 20 old HNZ homes with 59 new social housing homes when complete.

The second stage of the five-year project would begin next year and provide around 200 new homes. Thirty-eight HNZ homes would make way for 60 new social housing units and about 140 new homes for market supply, with an emphasis on affordability, English said.

The first homes would be completed in June 2017 and the entire redevelopment was expected to be completed by 2021.

"This is a significant large-scale urban development project for Auckland, which will integrate with work to revitalise the Northcote town centre," English said.

Building and Housing Minister Nick Smith said the project was consistent with the Government's "broader plan" for addressing Auckland's housing supply and affordability challenges.

Smith said Friday's announcement was the first of a number of large-scale HNZ projects which were now possible under the Auckland Unitary Plan.

- Stuff