GREG NEWINGTON/FAIRFAX NZ Geoffrey Woodcock failed to disclose to clients that up to 45 per cent of their money would be kept as commission.

A New Zealander who did not tell his clients he would keep nearly half their money as commission has been from providing financial services in Australia for four years.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said on Friday it had banned Auckland man Geoffrey Woodcock.

Woodcock and his companies, Capital Alternatives and Velvet Assets, promoted "alternative investments" in Australia between 2011 and 2013.

But ASIC said this was done without the required financial services licence.

Furthermore, Woodcock failed to disclose to clients that up to 45 per cent of their money would be kept as commission.

ASIC commissioner Greg Tanzer said people should not invest with somebody who did not hold a licence.

Woodcock has the right to appeal ASIC's decision.

His companies did not appear to have a presence in New Zealand.

