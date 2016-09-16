Independent report into illegal fish dumping slams MPI's 'flawed' handling of Operation Achilles

NZN MPI respond to fisheries review

The Government's decision not to prosecute commercial fishers over illegal dumping was "flawed," QC Michael Heron has found.

Operation Achilles, carried out in late 2012 and early 2013, looked at a number of fishing vessels operating out of South Island ports and revealed illegal dumping practices.

In an independent review into the way the Ministry for Primary Industries handled illegal fish dumping, Heron found efforts to deal with the law-breakers "did not deal with the consequences".

FAIRFAX NZ A review into the way the Ministry for Primary Industries handled illegal fish dumping found efforts to deal with the law-breakers "did not deal with the consequences".

"[The Ministry for Fisheries] and MPI have not grappled effectively and neither enforced the law nor acted to change it."

READ MORE:

* Minister moves to fast-track fisheries monitoring after fish dumping

* MPI launch independent review into its own handling of illegal discarding of fish

* Greenpeace and Labour call for MPI investigation

* Timaru fishermen dumped fish, internal Government report suggests​

* MPI agrees to investigate unreported Hector's dolphin death

* WWF says illegal fishing review fails to address unreported dolphin death



Heron criticised MPI's reasoning not to prosecute over the incidents, citing it would be "less damaging to MPI and more constructive in changing fishing behaviours".

JOHN SELKIRK/ FAIRFAX NZ QC Michael Heron criticised MPI's reasoning not to prosecute law breakers.

"Potential embarrassment to MPI an its officials was an irrelevant consideration", Heron said.

OPERATION 'REGRETTABLE' - MPI

MPI has accepted the findings into the investigation, known as Operation Achilles and admitted the process and the decision not to prosecute was "regrettable".

SUPPLIED Operation Achilles also revealed two dead Hector's dolphins turned up in a commercial fisherman's net in 2012.

"It was regrettably flawed and we must move on," Ministry for Primary Industries Director-General Martyn Dunne said.

Dunne would not comment on whether anyone had lost their job over the incident.

"There will be change and there has been change, people have moved around.

"Lessons have been learned. We understand that [it] was flawed. The people in MPI that are involved in compliance do an outstanding job, so i'm not going to apportion blame."

Dunne said it was "disappointing that the process was characterised by confusion.

"The reality is illegal discarding happens.... Despite this though, our fish stocks are in good shape."



HECTOR'S DOLPHIN DEATH

Along with illegal dumping, Operation Achilles revealed two dead Hector's dolphins turned up in a commercial fisherman's net in 2012.

Only one death was reported on the Department of Conservation's official mortality statistics, which monitors incidents on the endangered species.

MPI said it would look into the unreported death in a separate investigation, following pressure from wildlife organisation World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF).

"When the footage was originally looked at there was some confusion around it and it's pretty clear to us now that it is a Hector's dolphin and that has now been reported," Ministry for Primary Industries Director-General Martyn Dunne said on Friday.

When asked whether the non-reported death of the native dolphin would be followed up by prosecutions, Dunne replied: "It's [been] two years."

WWF spokesman Alex Smith felt it was "disingenuous" for MPI to claim confusion over the footage.

"It was clearly stated in the Operation Achilles report that it was a Hector's dolphin."

Smith said MPI had not updated WWF on the dolphin investigation, "that says to me they are not taking it seriously".

- Stuff