Strong dollar and rising house prices send consumer confidence to 8 month high

CARYS MONTEATH Most households feel good about shopping, with a net 38 per cent in the latest ANZ-Roy Morgan survey saying now was a good time to buy a major household item.

Consumer confidence has climbed for the fourth month in a row, boosted by cheaper imports and strong house prices.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index climbed to 125 on a seasonally adjusted basis in September, the highest reading since January.

The survey found households generally felt they were in a better position financially than a year ago, while the proportion expecting to be better off in 12 months was also at the highest this year.

ROBERT CHARLES ANZ chief economist Cameron Bagrie.

A net 12 per cent of respondents expect New Zealand to see good financial conditions over the next 12 months.

"The economy continues to bear fruit so it's of little surprise to see consumer confidence growing," ANZ chief economist Cameron Bagrie said.



"[Economic] growth has accelerated to 3.6 per cent and the unemployment rate has fallen to 5.1 per cent," Bagrie said.

"House prices have a rosy tint and dairy prices are coming into bud. While a strong [New Zealand dollar] may be a negative for exporters, it's propagating cheaper prices for consumers."

House price increases rise

The survey found that almost four out of five people believe house prices will rise in the coming year, with the average increase at 6.3 per cent, the highest this year.



In Auckland, the increase is expected to be 7.1 per cent, up from a dip in August, when the survey forecast an increase of 5.5 per cent.

"House price expectations in Canterbury – languishing somewhat of late compared to the rest of the country – are showing more signs of sprouting too, rising from 3.7 per cent to 6 per cent," Bagrie said.

Most households are also confident about spending, with a net 38 per cent saying it was a good time to purchase a major household item.

