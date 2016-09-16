Fulton Hogan in good heart as SCIRT winds down

- Fulton Hogan's Christchurch work with SCIRT has included the Sumner Rd retaining wall on the route into Lyttelton.

Fulton Hogan's chief executive Nick Miller has reported improved profits and a record safety record as he prepares to leave the company early next year.

Miller said the wind up of the Stronger Christchurch Infrastructure Rebuild Team meant a return to pre-earthquake activity levels there next year.

The company would continue to work with the Christchurch City Council as well as carry out local highway work for NZTA​.

More of Fulton Hogan's work would be in Auckland. It was unlikely to be a lead contractor for infrastructure work like the city rail link but it would be involved in related work, he said.

The company was involved in residential work at Millwater and Pokeno near Auckland, and Halswell and Lincoln in Christchurch.

Regional areas of New Zealand had softened for the type of infrastructure work carried out by Fulton Hogan because of the dairy downturn.

Miller highlighted the "total recordable injury frequency rate" of 4.8 as the result of a workplace culture that encouraged people to talk openly about safety issues.

He will resign his role in March after seven years with the company, and was pleased to leave when revenue was ahead 5.9 per cent but profit was up 11.3 per cent to $168 million.

From the total $3.1 billion of revenue, about $1.6bn was gleaned from Australian operations, $1.4bn from New Zealand, with the balance from the Pacific Islands, mostly Fiji.

Fulton Hogan had $1.9bn in forward orders including some big highway contracts in Australia

Miller said he would help the company manage a seamless transition to a new chief executive in the New Year.

"I believe you need to refresh senior executives in five to 10 year cycles so it's time for me step down with the business in good shape."

- Stuff