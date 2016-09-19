Irwin, Bowie, Beckham and Lorde: bold ideas for the world's future currency

CHANGE.ORG A petition calling for this Steve Irwin note to become legal tender in Australia has over 25,00 supporters.

As support grows to immortalise the crocodile hunter in currency history, we decided to see what other stars the world has demanded be printed on the back of money.

An online petiton, signed by over 25,000 people, says "it's about time we payed our respects to the all time greatest Australian bloke, Steve Irwin."

The Royal Mint has previously featured Irwin in its 2009 Inspirational Australians $1 coin series. Supporters don't think that's enough, they want to see him permanently honoured in Australian legal tender.

GETTY IMAGES The petition is reportedly being supported by Steve's daughter, Bindi Irwin.

Kyle Ryan, who started the petition, doesn't mind what banknote Irwin is put on, but 10 years on from his death, he thinks it is important Australia continues to remember him.

The Australian Mint director has welcomed any Australian to submit a Steve Irwin currency design.



"YOU CAN CALL ME QUEEN BEE"

SUPPLIED New Zealand's banknotes were redesigned earlier this year.

New Zealand's own banknotes were redesigned earlier this year.

To the disappointment of some, the new designs did not feature any new faces.



A spokeswoman for the Reserve Bank said the redesign was focused on making the notes more secure only.



However, the Reserve Bank did survey some New Zealanders to ask if they should add some new faces. The results found New Zealanders were happy with the current banknote lineup, she said.



Nevertheless, visionary banknote designer Eddy Dever​ took it upon himself to provide the Republic of New Zealand a stunning $20 note.

Change.org Should David Bowie be put on a bank note?

RED MONEY?

Another petition, by Simon Mitchell in the United Kingdom, called for England to remember David Bowie by putting him the £20 note.

Bowie died in January this year.



Mitchell's petition, which is still active, had more than 42,000 supporters.



BECKHAM ... REALLY?



No, as it turns out, David Beckham doesn't quite have everything you could ever want.



However, in April 2015, some newspaper readers must have been thinking just that when they read that David Beckham would be the new face of the £10 note.

JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA/GETTY IMAGES We could end up seeing Beckham bills.

On April 1, 2015, The Sun reported that former soccer player David Beckham and X Factor judge Simon Cowell were being considered as the new faces of British currency.

Those would surely have, beyond doubt, been the most stylish banknotes in the world.

- Stuff