Blacked-out sections of TTR's mining application cause for concern

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff.co.nz Redacted pages from TTR's mining application

Hundreds of pages of blacked-out information in a company's application to mine an area of South Taranaki's seabed are of "massive concern" for iwi.

Even before the application was released a 6000 strong petition run by Kiwis Against Seabed Mining was in the works calling for a nationwide moratorium on seabed mining and is due to be presented to Green Party MP Gareth Hughes at Parliament today.

Trans Tasman Resources (TTR) has applied for the second time in as many years to the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to mine 50 million tonnes of sand from the seabed off the coast of Patea in South Taranaki and extract the iron ore from it using a giant magnet.

Jonathan Cameron Kasm chair Phil McCabe backed by busloads of Taranaki iwi will deliver a 6000 strong petition to parliament on Monday.

In 2014 the company's application was rejected on the grounds that not enough consideration was taken into the environmental effects of uplifting so much sand and the company had not done enough public consultation.

READ MORE:

* Seabed mining company TTR slammed as 'arrogant' by South Taranaki iwi

* Trans Tasman Resources reapply to mine iron ore in South Taranaki

* South Taranaki iwi call for more transparency in seabed mining application

* Trans-Tasman Resources apply for new permit to mine iron ore from seabed

Now, Ngati Ruanui, the iwi leading the charge against TTR have slammed the company's second application - released in the last few days - for hundreds of pages of blacked-out information some of which contain its environmental research.

TTR The 66 square kilometres off the South Taranaki coast where Trans Tasman Resources have applied to mine iron ore.

Kaiarataki of Te Runanga o Ngati Ruanui Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said nothing had changed with the newest application and the company had rushed it.

"They do not have the backing of iwi, and that's something they need," she said.

"These blacked out pages they've said are to be protect commercially sensitive information, but how are we supposed to submit on an application we can only see certain sections of.

"It's just suspicious they would want to redact information around the sediment plume which was a main issue with their last application."

The sediment plume refers to the wide dispersal of sand back to the seabed which could affect animals living in and outside of the 66 square kilometre proposed mining area, and its unknown effects were part of the reason the Taranaki Regional Council submitted against the application in 2014.

Chair of Kiwis Against Seabed Mining (KASM) Phil McCabe said he expected there to be a backlash against the redacted sections.

"I really don't know how submitters are meant to make informed decisions when they can't view the whole report," he said.

McCabe said the application in its entirety was huge and it would take KASM volunteers days before they could provide more in-depth comment.

"As an initial observation it does not bode well having hundreds of pages blacked out," he said.

TTR's executive chairman Alan Eggers said the company had undertaken comprehensive scientific studies of the environment and was confident their new application had addressed the concerns of the first.

"It is unfortunate that some people have misrepresented aspects of the proposal despite having previously been provided with detailed factual material," he said.

"The project area is actually a largely featureless area of naturally shifting sands and sediments colonised by hardy species of common forms of marine life of no unique or special ecological significance."

However, a recent report by the Cawthron Institute commissioned by the Taranaki Regional Council found there to be at least five threatened species of invertebrate within the proposed mining area.

In response to the redacted sections of their application a TTR spokesperson said these sections were commercially sensitive and only released to parties willing to sign a confidentiality agreement.

Ngati Ruanui declined to sign this confidentiality agreement and TTR's application states that "any attempts to engage constructively with Ngāti Ruanui (which have been documented), have met with little success".

However, DOC, the Iwi Fisheries Forum, EPA, Inshore Fisheries and commercial fishing groups, Origin Energy Resources (Kupe) Limited ("Origin Energy") and the Taranaki Regional Council have all signed.

- Stuff