Call for moratorium on all seabed mining amid 'secretive' application

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff.co.nz Redacted pages from TTR's mining application

A 6000-strong petition calling for a moratorium on all seabed mining has been delivered to politicians, amid concerns over secrecy in a renewed bid to mine off Taranaki's south coast.

Hundreds of pages have been blacked out in Trans Tasman Resources' (TTR) application to mine iron ore from an area covering 66 square kilometres.

TTR has applied for the second time in as many years to the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to mine 50 million tonnes of sand from the seabed off the coast of Patea in South Taranaki, extract the iron ore from it using a giant magnet, and then put 44 million tonnes back.

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ About 100 Patea and wider Taranaki locals came to Parliament to deliver a message to the Government: ban all seabed mining, in the wake of a secretive application from company TTR.

The company says the redacted information is "commercially sensitive", but opponents of seabed mining disagree.

READ MORE:

* Seabed mining company TTR slammed as 'arrogant' by South Taranaki iwi

* Trans Tasman Resources reapply to mine iron ore in South Taranaki

* South Taranaki iwi call for more transparency in seabed mining application

* Trans-Tasman Resources apply for new permit to mine iron ore from seabed

In 2014 the company's application was rejected on the grounds that not enough consideration had been given to the environmental effects of uplifting so much sand and the company had not done enough public consultation.

TTR The 66 square kilometres off the South Taranaki coast where Trans Tasman Resources have applied to mine iron ore.

At an event on the steps of Parliament on Monday, iwi and advocacy groups presented their petition against seabed mining, telling the gathered crowd of about 100 people that "nothing had changed".

Kaiarataki of Te Runanga o Ngati Ruanui, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, said they were "not a complaining type of tribe".

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ KASM chair Phil McCabe (L) hands a 6000-strong petition calling for a moratorium on seabed mining to Green Party MP Gareth Hughes.

"So when we do have something to say, we really want people to listen. There's nothing changed in this application from 2014 - there's nothing new.

"But there seems to be a bigger imperative from the Government to push it through."

She said TTR had refused to give the iwi relevant data, asking them to sign a confidential non-disclosure form.

Ngarewa-Packer said keeping secrets from the 8000 iwi descendents was "not how we roll".

Members of the Green Party and Government Minister and Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell were there on Monday to accept the petition led by Ngati Ruanui and advocacy group Kiwis Against Seabed Mining (KASM).

KASM chair Phil McCabe said he'd "rather be surfing" than standing on Parliament's forecourt on cold and blustery Wellington day.

"I'd rather be enjoying an intact, healthy ocean."

But TTR's application affected Patea and the communities living along the coastline, he said.

"This is an activity that is ill-conceived and it's not okay in 2016."

TTR have said that the blacked-out information is commercially sensitive and the EPA has strict conditions on what falls into this category.

"Only information that is genuinely commercial can be redacted," a TTR spokesperson said.

"Scientific and technical information is made publicly available so it can be debated, and discussed, as part of the application process."

Ngarewa-Packer said the application did not have the backing of iwi, and screeds of data withheld from the application around issues to do with the sediment plume, was "suspicious".

The sediment plume refers to the wide dispersal of sand back to the seabed which could affect animals living in and outside of the 66 square kilometre proposed mining area, and its unknown effects were part of the reason the Taranaki Regional Council submitted against the application in 2014.

Green Party energy and resources spokesman Gareth Hughes accepted the petition on behalf of Parliament.

He said the Green Party would fight the application, which was for a risky and untried experiment.

"We can't be putting our environment - the places and the spaces, the species - that we love at risk.

"We're talking about this company applying to mine 50 million tonnes per year, and then putting 44m tonnes back.

"This in a place where the world's largest whales feed, and the place where the world's smallest and most endangered dolphins have their habitat - this is the last place we should be risking."

A moratorium was the "right thing to do for our environment", Hughes said.

McCabe said he expected there to be a backlash against the redacted sections.

"I really don't know how submitters are meant to make informed decisions when they can't view the whole report," he said.

The application in its entirety is huge and it would take KASM volunteers days before they could provide more in-depth comment.

"As an initial observation it does not bode well having hundreds of pages blacked out," he said.

TTR's executive chairman, Alan Eggers, said the company had undertaken comprehensive scientific studies of the environment and was confident its new application had addressed the concerns of the first.

"It is unfortunate that some people have misrepresented aspects of the proposal despite having previously been provided with detailed factual material," he said.

"The project area is actually a largely featureless area of naturally shifting sands and sediments colonised by hardy species of common forms of marine life of no unique or special ecological significance."

However, a recent report by the Cawthron Institute commissioned by the Taranaki Regional Council found there to be at least five threatened species of invertebrate within the proposed mining area.

A TTR spokesperson said the redacted sections were commercially sensitive and only released to parties willing to sign a confidentiality agreement.

Ngati Ruanui declined to sign this confidentiality agreement and TTR's application states that "any attempts to engage constructively with Ngāti Ruanui (which have been documented) have met with little success".

However, DOC, the Iwi Fisheries Forum, EPA, Inshore Fisheries and commercial fishing groups, Origin Energy Resources (Kupe) Limited ("Origin Energy") and the Taranaki Regional Council have all signed.

- Stuff