Work is already under way to address KiwiSaver fee reporting: CFFC

MARIDAV/123RF Confused by your KiwiSaver annual statement? You are not alone.

New Zealand has the opportunity to be a world leader in investment fee transparency, it has been claimed.

Most KiwiSaver providers present their fees to customers as a percentage or basis point charge, but do not tell them in dollar terms what they have paid.



That has prompted concerns that many members do not understand what their provider charges.

New, low-fee KiwiSaver provider Simplicity has called on the industry to improve its disclosure of fees to customers.

GAILSELKIRK/FAIRFAX NZ Simplicity managing director Sam Stubbs.

"Alarming reports of widespread misleading fee disclosure practices is an opportunity for the entire KiwiSaver industry to come clean and commit to full transparency and disclosure," ' said Simplicity managing director Sam Stubbs.

READ MORE:

* KiwiSaver providers accused of not disclosing fees

* Savers do not understand what they are paying for KiwiSaver, experts say

* High fees mean KiwiSaver returns may leak away

The Commission for Financial Capability earlier did a survey that showed almost all KiwiSaver members would rather see the fee presented as a dollar amount.

Group manager of investor education David Boyle said if New Zealand were to adopt that model, it would be one of the first in the world to do so.

"In most countries, providers don't show the dollar value, it's based on basis points. To move to a fee in dollars would mean we are more on the front foot in terms of transparency than other countries. I don't think many do because of the range of different fees and the way they are allocated."

Boyle said it seemed likely that the system for reporting fees would change here. "The Minister and Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment are keen to see it go that way."

Boyle said he was part of a working group that was trying to determine how the change would happen.

Stubbs said it was inevitable that the lack of transparency demonstrated by some KiwiSaver funds would mean the introduction of regulation on fees disclosure.



"Given the widespread misleading practices on fees disclosure from some KiwiSaver providers, the regulators really have no choice but to ensure that every KiwiSaver knows exactly what they pay in fees," he said.



"Our power, phone, and rates bills all tell us the exact cost we are being charged in dollars and cents, and KiwiSaver schemes should be the same," he said.









- Stuff