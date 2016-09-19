Waikato River Explorer Cynthia Dew set for makeover

FAIRFAX NZ The Waikato River Explorer's Cynthia Dew is set for four weeks of renovations, says skipper Darren Mills.

From next Monday, the Waikato River Explorer's cruise boat will spend four weeks out of the water getting a new engine, fresh paint, renovations and repairs.

It will be lifted by crane from the Waikato River and transported by truck to Tauranga for the work.

The 14-metre boat will also receive a new propeller shaft seal, electronics for the wheelhouse, rails on the bow, duckboard on the stern, ceiling and table repairs, and black water pumps.

Since 2012, the Waikato River Explorer has been operating the cruise boat, taking passengers from the Hamilton Gardens upstream as far as Mystery Creek and downstream through Hamilton city as far as the Fairfield Bridge.

The boat was built in 1979 and has been used for functions, birthdays, or just for people wanting a relaxing cruise on the river.

Waikato River Explorer co-owner Darren Mills said the repairs are a big deal.

"This is huge. We're about to embark on a month's worth of renovations costing an absolute fortune.

"But she will be as good as new for the new season."

Mills said plans are to have her return to Hamilton on Friday, October 21.

"We'll have her back in the water by Labour Weekend for what promises to be our biggest summer season to date."

- Stuff