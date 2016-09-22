Property owners living in 'frames' as tradespeople walk away without pay

An Auckland property developer has been accused of failing to complete projects on time and leaving families with unfinished homes.

One of the families - a couple with a five month old baby - is now living in a "frame".

South Auckland homeowner Farhaan Khan hired Arnel Prestoza, the owner of ACE Renovations and Constructions Limited, in March to turn his house into a dream home.

Lawrence Smith/Fairfax NZ Farhaan Khan's five-month-old baby is sick because rain and cold air escapes through the thin plywood wall of his house.

But six months on his house has walls as thin as one centimetre and gaps letting in cold air and rain.

"Me, my wife and my five-month-old baby are sleeping in one room," the Randwick Park man said.

Lawrence Smith/Fairfax NZ Rubble lies in a heap at the Randwick Park property.

"The thin plywood on the walls means the rain had made the floor all wet.

"My baby's bassinet is on top of the wet carpet. We have three heaters in our room every night."

Khan said he has paid Prestoza more than $150,000 for what was originally meant to be a two-month job.

Lawrence Smith/Fairfax NZ Randwick Park homeowner Farhaan Khan said he is stuck living in a "frame".

He said mould was already forming in the house and his baby, Aizah, had been sick for the past two months.

"She's already got a cough, she's had that for a long time. Every night she's got a runny nose. We've taken her to the doctor," he said.

"My wife and I can't sleep. It's stressful and we're frustrated. I just keep thinking about it all."

Lawrence Smith/Fairfax NZ The frame of Khan's Randwick Park property.

Across Auckland on the North Shore, a family of six has been left with windows and doors that don't close and a house that shakes in the wind.

Glenfield homeowner Ramesh Patel said he has paid $40,000 to Prestoza but "nothing has been completed".

"The house has been propped up two to three different times but in a lot of instances during mid winter the windows and doors didn't close," Patel said.

"It's unsafe, it moves and shakes whenever we get a northwesterly and southeasterly. We're still waiting for results, since September last year.

"The rest of the money hasn't been paid because not even half of the work has been done."

William Kupu was previously Prestoza's foreman and project manager but has walked away from the properties because he said Prestoza owes him "a few thousand dollars".

Prestoza said he has "some contractors" who haven't yet been paid because there are "a lot of issues" around work not being done properly.

"They have to rectify it. If they will not rectify the mistakes I cannot pay them in full. I think about five are still owed money."

Prestoza said another contractor had been brought in to fix Khan's house in Randwick Park.

"The framing is completed but more needs to be done. I did tell them it wouldn't taker longer than two months to complete but the roofer wasn't available."

In regards to the North Shore property, Prestoza said the issues were with the soil.

"When we started to move the concrete the soil was very soft so it was an unforeseen matter. And we have already rectified that."

Prestoza said he always tries his best to complete jobs.

