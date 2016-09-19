Brierley's takeover bid for Kirks accepted by the majority of its owners

JOHN SELKIRK/FAIRFAX NZ Sir Ron Brierley's takeover bid for Kirkcaldie & Stains (renamed Wellington Merchants) has gone unconditional. The company is now a cash shell with a sharemarket listing.

Sir Ron Brierley has declared his takeover bid for the remnants of Kirkcaldie & Stains unconditional.

The former Wellington department store, which changed its name to Wellington Merchants Limited (WML) in July, is now a cash shell with a sharemarket listing, after the lease on the store and branding was sold to David Jones.

The 78-year-old corporate raider made his initial offer in February, when he announced a plan to buy the shares in Kirks that he did not already own.

He offered $2.75 a share, which was rejected, so he then increased his offer $3 a share in April.

After shareholders largely rejected his the second offer, Brierley, through his Sydney-headquartered investment vehicle, Mercantile NZ, upped his conditional full takeover offer to $3.45 per share last month.

Earlier this month WML directors, Falcon Clouston, Michael Curtis and Kerry Prendergast unanimously recommended shareholders accept the offer that was "sufficiently close" to the calculated range.

The board had believed it could get $3.50-$3.60 a share from winding up the company.

An NZX announcement on Monday said Mercantile's offer, which was subject to a 50 per cent minimum acceptance condition, was satisfied.

Accordingly, Mercantile said the offer had become unconditional.

Mercantile would now acquire WML shares as further shareholders accepted the offer.

