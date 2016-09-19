Heaps of trouble awaits fraud accused Christopher Heaps in New Zealand

The future in New Zealand for runaway fraud accused Christopher Heaps is looking increasingly bleak.

The 28-year-old is bankrupt, his real estate licence is about to expire and the number of complaints to police about his precious metal trading business, Kiwi Bullion, have doubled.

Heaps, who has drug and firearms convictions, skipped the country recently leaving behind a swathe of angry customers owed more than $150,000.

Colin MacBeth and his wife Delcie have been fighting for more than a year to recover money owed to them by Kiwi Bullion. They have lodged a complaint with police.

The Coromandel-based beekeepers ordered 40 one-ounce gold coins, worth about $73,000, from the business in July last year.

They received 20 of the coins in two instalments. Heaps then started making excuses about what had happened to the rest.

MacBeth said he got sick of waiting and contacted a debt collecting firm to chase the outstanding amount.

The couple issued Heaps with a bankruptcy notice in June.

He gave them half the amount they had paid for the remaining 20 coins, and said the rest would come a week later.

The promised money never eventuated, leaving the couple about $18,000 out of pocket.

Heaps was adjudged bankrupt at the High Court in Christchurch on Friday.

Detective Sergeant Ross Tarawhiti confirmed on Monday police were investigating several new fraud complaints about Kiwi Bullion, bringing the total to 10.

The victims, who live around New Zealand, handed over money or precious metals to the trader, but in some cases did not receive anything in return.

"We're still working through what's going on and that's going to take a bit of time because it's a complicated business and other people are coming forward," Tarawhiti said.

Heaps flew to Vietnam on July 28.

A warrant for his arrest was issued a month later after he failed to appear in the Christchurch District Court on a charge of aggravated disqualified driving.

Heaps has convictions for cultivating cannabis, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of firearms.

He was bankrupted previously in 2009, after another business he owned, Christopher Heaps Contracting Ltd, got into difficulty.

Heaps was registered as a licensed real estate salesperson in 2010 and worked for Phoenix Real Estate Ltd, the Riccarton branch of Harcourts.

His contract with the company has been terminated and his current licence expires on Wednesday.

Heaps could not be contacted for comment and is believed to be in Vietnam.

