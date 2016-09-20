New Zealand gets first fraud film festival

GETTY IMAGES South African captain Hansie Cronje, who was caught match-fixing.

The country's first Fraud Film Festival will take place in Auckland in November.

The inaugural New Zealand International Fraud Film Festival will be held at Auckland's Q Theatre on November 18-19, coinciding with Fraud Awareness Week.

The "stars" on parade include disgraced South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje, and fine wine con-artist Rudy Kurniawan.

The Fraud Film Festival is designed to bring the issue of fraud to the silver screen, and is based on the Dutch Fraud Film Festival which first took place in 2014.

It includes two days of films and documentaries followed by live panel discussions about fraud and its prevention.

The festival is the brainchild of anti-fraud expert Ian Tuke, a partner from Deloitte, who attended the Dutch film festival in Amsterdam, and decided New Zealand would benefit from having a similar festival.

"Fraud in New Zealand can occur on a large or small scale but ultimately it harms the victims and our economy, impacting livelihoods and reducing trust," Tuke said.

"This festival is the product of a diverse group of private and public sector partners who have worked together to bring this fantastic initiative to New Zealand to create a forum for debate around how we can collectively counter fraud."

Themes covered include cybercrime, dishonesty, investigative journalism and corruption.

The films being shown include Deep Web about crime in cyberspace, The Captain and the Bookmaker about Cronje's on-field fraud prompted by bookmakers, Sour Grapes about Kurniawan and Chancers about using film-making to dodge tax.

The festival will host the counter-fraud industry on November 18, but all the sessions on November 19 will be open to the public.

Sponsors include ASB, Visa, the Financial Markets Authority, ACC and the Serious Fraud Office.

- Stuff