Scentre Group puts Auckland's Westfield WestCity up for sale

Westfield WestCity could sell for $175 million.

Auckland's Westfield WestCity is on the market - the fourth to be sold off by trans-Tasman owners Scentre Group in less than a year.

The company is further reducing its exposure to the New Zealand, putting Auckland's fourth biggest shopping centre, in Henderson, up for sale with expectations it could fetch up to $175 million.

In November last year, Scentre sold three Westfield malls - Lower Hutt's Westfield Queensgate, Hamilton's Westfield Chartwell, and Auckland's Westfield Glenfield - with combined gross proceeds of $549 million.

Scentre declined to comment on the decision to sell the centre but it had been flagged as a potential sale at the company's full-year results in August. The company has also declared it would sell non-core assets and reinvest the proceeds into its development pipeline.

The WestCity centre had a carrying value of $161 million in December 2015, down from the previous year's carrying value of $171 million.

Scentre had appointed McVay Real Estate Australia to sell the shopping centre, with 36,144 square metres of net lettable area, 1492 car park bays on an overall five-hectare freehold site.

The centre is New Zealand's eighth largest, containing The Warehouse, Farmers, Countdown and Event Cinemas, along with a further five mini-majors and 125 specialty stores.

McVay director Sam McVay said the centre, at 2 Edsel Street, Henderson, offered the opportunity to develop a mix of retail, office and residential of up to 18 levels.

"Future growth in the centre is underpinned by intensification in surrounding residential development brought about by the substantial current transport infrastructure projects and council's loosening of development limitations in the area," he said.

"Together with a strong New Zealand economy and a shortage of quality retail assets throughout the Asia Pacific region we anticipate strong demand."

- AFR