John Key says free trade deal with Middle East moving closer after Saudi Arabia talks

Chris Skelton/Fairfax NZ Prime Minister John Key went to Saudi Arabia in April last year for trade talks, and has met the country's deputy prime minister in New York this week.

A free trade deal between New Zealand and the Middle East is moving closer to reality after talks with Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister John Key says.

Key, in New York to attend a series of United Nations meetings, has met Saudi Arabia's deputy prime minister Prince Mohammed Bin Nayef to discuss a stalled trade deal in the region.

Negotiations on a free trade agreement between New Zealand and the six states in the Gulf Cooperation Council wrapped up in 2009, but New Zealand's ban on live sheep imports left Saudi businessmen out of pocket and put the brakes on a final deal.

Key and his then-trade minister Tim Groser visited the Gulf as part of a trade mission in April last year, but no formal progress was made on a free trade agreement (FTA).

The Prime Minister was happy with the latest meeting, saying: "We didn't pull our punches."

"They were talking quite a lot about the importance of products from New Zealand. As I pointed out to them, the fastest way to make sure that happens is to complete the FTA.

"The ball is in Saudi's court, so…"

Key said Trade Minister Todd McClay was heading to Saudi Arabia next week to discuss the deal, and it was possible a final agreement could be wrapped up in 2017.

"I think it's making progress actually, I'm quite optimistic about that...yeah, we're getting closer."

