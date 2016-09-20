Urgent Waitangi Tribunal to stop the sale of Shelly Bay for development

JOHN NICHOLSON/FAIRFAX NZ Shelly Bay, much of which has been owned by the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust since 2009.

Beneficiaries of the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust (PNBST) have mounted a last-minute bid to stop the sale of Shelly Bay.

Documents for an urgent Waitangi Tribunal hearing were filed on Tuesday morning.

Last week the trust confirmed it had entered a joint venture with the Wellington Company, the property development company of Ian Cassels, just months after its thousands of members voted down a different proposal with the same company.

SUPPLIED An artist's impression of a joint venture development at Shelly Bay by the Port Nicholson Block Development Trust and The Wellington Company.

The commercial terms of the deal will depend on resource consent. However, the trust is believed to be poised to receive a payment in the order of $5 million to $7 million.

The trust faced threats of legal action, but its chairman insisted the commercial board had acted within the terms of its deed, and a membership vote on the transaction was not required.

On Tuesday a claim to the Waitangi Tribunal was made by Dr Kara Puketapu, Dr Catherine Love, Hirini Jenkins-Mepham and others. The Tribunal is now considering the application.

Before delivering the documents, Love alleged the Trust was trying to sell the land by "stealth" and without the authority of its members.

The Waitangi Tribunal documents said the matter covered Maori ownership and rights, including the right to meaningful consultation in relation to proposed developments at Omarukaikuru/Shelly Bay, Wellington.

It alleges the Crown breached Treaty of Waitangi rights through its special housing accord legislation.

Puketapu, the chairman of the Te Ātiawa Tribal Council, which claims to represent the interests of Te Ātiawa and Taranaki Whānui people, said the concerns of Te Atiawa members had been expressed at numerous meeting after they were told Shelly Bay was at risk of being sold through a commercial venture being developed by the PNBST Trustees.

"We need the truth today - not fanciful statements of promises around joining the business world or comments and actions that would not defend our land from being lost again.

"We gave our commitment to the Crown when they agreed to sell back to us our land at Shelly Bay where our tupuna blood and mokopuna afterbirth rest to this day."

The specific details of the Shelly Bay deal must immediately be provided to the owners by Baker and assurances given that ownership of the Shelly Bay land would not be risked in any way, he said.

The trustees would be challenged by the owners at the Annual General Meeting in three weeks-time, he said.

"This is a demand upon PNBST Trustees whom have not disclosed as they should have done, how our Shelly Bay lands will be protected for our mokopuna – forever. Our Te Ātiawa and Taranaki Whānui owners have the right to be told about any commercial plan before any public statements are made on our behalf by the PNBST chairman."

Neville Baker, chairman of the PNBST said the transaction proposed with Cassels was not a full sale, but a joint venture, and the opponents to the deal were aware of it.

"They have every right to go to the tribunal, but I'm confident the sale fits within the terms of the [trust] deed," Baker said.

The transaction was designed in response to the feedback from members when the previous proposal failed to win the required support from members.

"I'm confident that we've come up with a package that addresses the concerns raised at the meetings which we had."

