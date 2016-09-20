Peter Jackson's hi-tech plans for Wellington's Matiu Island tourism

An island in Wellington Harbour is set to be turned into a hi-tech tourist attraction by Sir Peter Jackson.

Somes/Matiu Island, which is now a predator-free scientific reserve, was New Zealand's first inner harbour lighthouse and has been a human quarantine station, an internment camp, military defence position, and an animal quarantine station.

Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust (PNBST) chairman Neville Baker said he met with Jackson to discuss how his Wellington-based production companies could create a world-class tourism offering on the island.

SUPPLIED Sir Peter Jackson looks set to work on a joint tourism project with the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust to digitally tell the Maori history of Wellington on Somes Island.

The trust helps manage the island.

The movie mogul had committed to investigate a joint project with the Weta Group using digital storytelling and the latest in virtual and augmented reality technology.

SUPPLIED Octane a southern giant petrel is coaxed out of a box byJo Webby a vet nurse at Wellington Zoo at his release on Matiu island.

The project would examine what life was like for the island's first Maori inhabitants and encompass the stories and history of the Taranaki Whanui tikanga through digital storytelling and augmented reality.

The trust would seek support from the Government's Maori ICT Fund for the project and look to Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Maori (Maori Language Commission) for feasibility funding to assist with the development of the historic reserve.

The island was transferred to Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika under its Treaty of Waitangi Settlement in 2009.

The management of the island remains shared between local government, the Department of Conservation (DOC) and PNBST as the operational body for Taranaki Whanui.

Matiu/Somes Island, which is connected by a 20-minute ferry ride from downtown Wellington, as well as Petone, Days Bay and Seatoun, was already growing in popularity as a tourism destination and educational resource with more than 15,000 visitors a year, Baker said.

"Through a project like this we can demonstrate Taranaki Whanui's collective identity and build pride and kotahitanga through our whole community."

The Matiu/Somes Island Charitable Trust, a partnership between the community and Taranaki Whanui, already worked closely with DOC and groups like the Royal Forest and Bird Protection Society, to enhance the flora and fauna of the island and maintain its pest-free status since 1989.

The tourism proposal would be complementary and deliver environmental and conservation messages too, he said.

Wingnut Films Productions general manager Dominic Sheehan said the current agreement with PNBST was to investigate some possible ways forward ahead of moving to a full feasibility study.

"We are in the early stages of this journey together, but the idea potentially involves using various media, including digital storytelling and the latest in virtual and augmented reality technology, to tell stories about the Maori history of Wellington and Taranaki Whanui."

