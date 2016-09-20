Upper Hutt mayoral hopeful faces bankruptcy proceedings from regional council

COLIN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ Upper Hutt mayoral candidate Alan Jefferies.

A mayoral hopeful in Upper Hutt is fighting off bankruptcy over more than $60,000 he owes the Greater Wellington Regional Council in court costs.

Alan Jefferies, who is running against incumbent Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy, has been tied up in legal proceedings with the regional council since 2010, over a river crossing on land he owns.

In the High Court on Tuesday, the regional council's lawyer Richard May, of Luke Cunningham Clere, said Jefferies still owed $60,000. At one stage, he owed $100,000.

Jefferies had not paid any money since October last year and, as a result, the regional council was seeking to bankrupt him, May said.

READ MORE:

* Upper Hutt election hopefuls sing off the same songbook

* Old and the new square off in Upper Hutt mayoralty race

* Late rush brings 20 council nominations and a contested mayoralty in Upper Hutt

A payment plan was proposed last year, but was not followed through, May said.

"It's dragged on for quite some time."

As it was the first time the bankruptcy application had come before the court, Associate Judge Tony Christiansen adjourned the proceedings for a month, but warned that no further adjournment was likely.

"We'll give him one chance."

The debt relates to court costs stemming from two cases involving the regional council.

The first relates to Jefferies' attempt to construct a crossing on the Akatarawa River, where he claims one existed in the past.

Jefferies wanted to provide access across his land, including for equipment to harvest a forestry block he owns.

After the council advised him that he required consent under the Resource Management Act, Jefferies took the dispute to the Environment Court.

In the second case, Jefferies erected a 1.5 metre high wall on land which the Environment Court deemed was part of the bed of the Mangaroa River.

The regional council claimed he breached the Resource Management Act for "modifying" the river on his property.

The Environment Court ruled against Jefferies, so he took the case to the High Court, then the Court of Appeal – both ruling in favour of the original decision.

On Tuesday, Jefferies' lawyer Peter Morahan told the court his client had other assets – three properties in the Upper Hutt area – which could help re-pay the debt.

Morahan was seeking adjournment, which was granted, as Jefferies was concerned it would affect his chances running for Upper Hutt Mayor, he said.

Jefferies did not want to comment when contacted on Tuesday afternoon.

"Any comment that needs to be made needs to come from my lawyer."

According to property records, Jefferies owns a property in Maymorn Rd, Te Marua, another in Moeraki Rd, Upper Hutt, and a section in Upper Hutt.

He is also one of two shareholders of Tinui Timber Treatment, which owns five property on Masterton Castlepoint Rd.

Jefferies' bankruptcy case comes as voting papers are delivered to homes this week. It is the second time he has challenged Guppy for the job.

The 65-year-old businessman also stood for the single Upper Hutt seat on the Greater Wellington Regional Council in 2010.

- Stuff