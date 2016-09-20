Wellington's CricHQ seeks US$10 million from investors for expansion

ROBERT KITCHIN/FAIRFAX NZ CriqHQ staff at the company's headquarters, in Kelburn in Wellington.

CricHQ, the Wellington-based cricket app company is reportedly seeking to raise US$10 million (NZ$13.7m) from investors.

A report in the NBR claims an investment pitch issued by the company values itself at US$77m.

A little over a year ago the company's founder Simon Baker and one of its shareholders, former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming, revealed a Singaporean investment firm had invested US$10m. The stake it took in return has not been disclosed.

Maarten Holl/FAIRFAX NZ Former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming and Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan use the CricHQ app at the Basin Reserve in 2011. Fleming is a shareholder in the company, which is seeking to raise up to US$10 million.

Originally a cricket scoring app, CricHQ is increasingly focused on competition management.

It is also gathering a mountain of data on cricket, which one day could be sold to assist in talent identification or betting information.

Financial projections reportedly have the company increasing revenues to US$33.8m in 2019 and US$261.4m in 2020, with most of the money coming from user subscriptions.

Earlier this year chairman Mike Loftus said the value of the company had doubled in the past year. He said it was possible the company would look to raise money, but that it may not need to.

The company has more than 100 staff, with around 30 in Wellington and most of the rest in India.

- Stuff