Sir Keith Holyoake's former farm for sale

SUPPLIED Sir Keith Holyoake is the only person to be prime minister and governor-general of New Zealand.

A sheep and cattle farm partly paid for by National Party supporters to lure a future prime minister to their electorate is up for sale.

Kia Ora Station, about 18 kilometres from Dannevirke, was bought during World War II by Sir Keith Holyoake. Known as Kiwi Keith, he is the only person to have ever held the roles of both prime minister and governor-general of New Zealand.

Kevin and Julie Taylor have owned the farm for nearly 20 years, living, working, and raising five children in Holyoake's shadow.

He said it was interesting and a little strange to have such a close connection to a historic figure who had earned such respect from the country.

"It's quite bizarre. We've been here quite a while and it's always the Holyoake farm, never the Taylor farm. The people around here are quite proud of [Sir Keith]. And when we sell it, whoever buys it, it'll still be Holyoake's farm."

Holyoake, New Zealand's third longest serving Prime Minister, bought the 393-hectare farm in 1942. He paid £11,874, just over $1 million in today's money, for the property.

Of that, £3000 came from a donation by the Dannevirke electorate branch of the National Party as an incentive to tempt the up-and-coming politician north from his then hop and tobacco farm near Motueka.

As a full-time politician, Holyoake spent much of his week in parliament in Wellington and only ever visited Kia Ora Station occasionally on weekends – where he gained a reputation for feeding out hay to the stock from the boot of his Daimler car.

Holyoake served briefly as prime minister in 1957, before holding the role from 1960 to 1972.

He was later New Zealand's 13th Governor-General from 1977 to 1980, although he was a controversial pick.

Holyoake died in 1983, but the farm remained with his family for another 15 years.

Kia Ora Station was then sold in 1998 to the Taylors, who also bought an adjacent 159ha property, Manawa Farm, a year later.

Taylor said the couple were big horse breeders and were looking to move further north to concentrate on that, so they had to reluctantly sell the farms.

"It's quite emotional...but it's just where our business is at and it what we've got to do."

Bayleys Hawke's Bay salesman Tony Rasmussen, who is marketing the properties, said the Taylors would ideally like to sell the Kia Ora and Manawa farms as one.

Kia Ora Station boasts a renovated 324-square-metre, five-bedroom villa; a 117sqm three-bedroom manager's residence; a woolshed; a large stable complex; shearer's quarters; sheep and cattle yards; hay barns; and implement sheds. The property has its own airfield and an 80-tonne fertiliser storage bin.

Kia Ora Station is divided into 45 main paddocks, with a further three holding paddocks.

The smaller Manawa Farm has a three-bedroom homestead, a woolshed, two hay barns and stockyards. It is divided into 31 paddocks.

