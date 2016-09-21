Buyers from outside Marlborough target Picton to settle down

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ Harcourts Picton sales assistant Lisa Cockerell on the balcony of a Marina Drive property listed with the real estate company.

Four out of five properties sold in Picton over the past year have been bought by house hunters from outside the region, a real estate agent says.

Lured by the stunning scenery of the nearby Marlborough Sounds, more Aucklanders and Cantabrians have been selling up to settle in the portside town.

Harcourts Picton owner Brenda Davies said over the past year house prices had increased, sections were selling like "hot cakes", and more people were moving to Picton.

SUPPLIED/GRAEME WARD A view of Picton from Mt Freeth.

"The last six months there's been a lot more Aucklanders, two years ago we would have had very few, but now there's a bit more interest," she said.

"They can cash up and buy a house here that's just as nice for a third of the price, there's less traffic and they still have quite a significant sum in the bank."

DEREK FLYNN/FAIRFAX NZ Boats moored near Waikawa in the Marlborough Sounds.

Davies said it was difficult to find houses for between $300,000 and $400,000 in the town, and the shortage of stock meant more people were buying sections to build.

"There's been quite an increase in section sales which has cleaned out the stock," she said.

"Two years ago you could hardly sell a section, but now you can, they're selling like hot cakes, people can't buy houses so they're going for new builds."

Picton Newcomers Network co-ordinator Cathy Brown said the first meeting the group had in a cafe two years ago was attended by four people.

Since then the number of members had grown to 86, as more and more people moved to Picton, many approaching retirement age or who had already retired.

Brown said the appeal of living in a smaller community surrounded by the Marlborough Sounds made the town a magnet for people who wanted to settle down.

Some of the members used to holiday in the area as children, so they associated it with family holidays and enjoyed the fishing and swimming they could do in the Sounds, she said.

"It's a lovely place to live, you're close to nature and people love fishing and being next to the water."

Many people who moved to Picton were from Canterbury, looking to escape from the earthquakes and insurance hassles in Christchurch, Brown said.

Since she and her husband moved to the area 12 years ago, more infrastructure and improved services, such as the new Picton Medical Centre and the upcoming library, had made Picton a desirable place to relocate.

"The more people that come in, the stronger the infrastructure will be, we've been here for 12 years and the improvement has been amazing," she said.

Figures from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand showed the median house price in Marlborough increased from $329,000 to $355,000 in the year to August.

However, the highest median was posted in March, when prices shot up to $374,500, raising questions about whether the market had settled.

Bayleys Marlborough general manager David Lee said there was an expectation prices would continue to rise, because of a shortage of stock and high buyer demand.

"We're still seeing very strong interest and properties are continuing to achieve premium prices, so our overall market expectations are prices are still on the move," he said.

Houses were still receiving multiple offers, and more properties were being sold for tender or at auction, because it provided the clearest reflection of market values.

An auction held last Friday for a home in the Boulevard Park on Taylor subdivision received 24 bids, pushing its selling price up to $642,000, almost $200,000 more than its capital valuation.

Lee said capital values were fairly meaningless in the current market, which was seeing a lot of interest from outside the region.

