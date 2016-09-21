Fall in global equities sees NZ Super Fund record worst performance since 2012

Maarten Holl Adrian Orr, chief executive of the NZ Super Fund.

A fall in global equities has seen the annual return of the NZ Super Fund fall to its lowest level since 2012.

The sovereign wealth fund, established to help cover New Zealand's retirement costs, said on Wednesday that a drop in the June month meant its value stood at $30.1 billion at June 30, an increase of 1.89 per cent over 12 months.

In 2012 the fund returned 1.21 per cent. In the year to June 30, 2015, the fund returns more than 14.6 per cent, making it one of the world's best performing sovereign wealth funds.

Since the end of the financial year the fund has surged in value, climbing to $31.4b by the end of August.

Chairwoman Catherine Savage said the fund still out performed its benchmark - a passive reference portfolio of investments, by 0.52 per cent, or $155 million.

Its single largest investment, a 42 per cent stake in New Zealand forestry business Kaingaroa Timberlands, increased in value by $82 million to $1.49b.

Savage said the result was "robust given the low growth, volatile environment" and a drop in the value of global equities.

The guardians of the fund remained "focused on the long-term" and so weighted investments towards growth assets.

"While these assets can lead to short-term volatility in returns, our emphasis on growth is appropriate given the fund's long time horizon and ability to diversify," Savage said in a statement.

"Not every investment will be successful, and the fund's returns will dip from time to time, but investing in growth assets is the best way to ensure that we maximise long-term returns to the taxpayer."

Chief executive Adrian Orr said despite strong returns in July and August the global investment environment was challenging, with slow economic growth.

"Overall investment returns are likely to be volatile and on a low trajectory for some time," Orr said.

"Global growth and inflation remain subdued, despite ventral bank actions and historically low interest rates. There is an abundance of capital looking for investment opportunities, and asset valuations are therefore fully priced. We are having to work harder to find attractive investment opportunities."

Since it was created in 2003, the fund has returned an average of 9.72 per cent per annum, as at August 31.

In recent months the fund, along with ACC, has struck terms to buy a minority stake in Kiwibank from NZ Post.

- Stuff