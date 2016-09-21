Live: Westpac announces closure of 19 branches

Join us this afternoon for live coverage of Westpac's decision.
Westpac is axing 19 branches around the country.

ANZ and ASB are also planning to pull out of some centres. With more people relying on their phone or computer to do banking, the end of bank branches is on the cards. Follow the live blog below as we bring the latest updates and reactions from those towns and cities affected.

