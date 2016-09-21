New Zealand's Deloitte Fast 50 regional winners announced
From building firms, to workout supplements, to tech companies - almost all sectors of the business world are represented in a list of New Zealand's fastest growing companies.
Events were held in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Dunedin, on Wednesday for the Deloitte Fast 50 regional awards, with categories ranging from the fastest growing exporter to rising stars.
Christchurch's awards night will be held on Thursday.
Business winners included app start-ups, electricity providers, construction firms, and bio-tech companies.
The Fast 50 index ranks the top 50 businesses in New Zealand according to their revenue growth over the past three years.
Entrants are required to have been in business for a minimum of three years, and have had operating revenue of at least $300,000.
All technology businesses which enter the Deloitte Fast 50 are automatically nominated for the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia-Pacific index announced in Hong Kong in December.
The final rankings and growth percentages of the national Fast 50 index, national category winners and national rising star winner will be unveiled at the Festival of Fast Growth in Auckland on November 16.
Last year's winner was Wellington craft brewer Garage Project, which recorded more than 660 per cent growth.
WINNERS:
Auckland and upper North Island
Fastest growing services business: Car hire company Snap Rentals
Fastest growing manufacturer: Product design and manufacturing firm GDP (Global Design and Production)
Fastest growing retail or consumer products business: Travel provider All Blacks Tours
Fastest growing technology business: Mobile payment app Pushpay
Fastest growing exporter: Mobile payment app Pushpay
Fastest growing mature business (operating for 15 years of more): Mortgage broker Global Financial Services
Fastest growing agriculture business: Irrigation equipment supplier Outpost Central
Rising star: Crime-prevention software company Auror
Rising stars (ones to watch): Food business Eat My Lunch; Content analysis company Parrot Analytics; smooth food operator The Pure Food Co
Central North Island
Fastest growing services business: Construction firm ZB Homes
Fastest growing manufacturer: Civil and road side construction company Splice Construction
Fastest growing retail or consumer products business: Sports supplements firm Cobra Labs
Fastest growing technology business: Broadband service provider Ultrafast Fibre
Fastest growing exporter: Sports supplements firm Cobra Labs
Fastest growing mature business (operating for 15 years of more): Construction company Anthem Homes
Fastest growing agriculture business: Manufacturing firm Gallagher
Rising star: Carparking guidance technology company Parking Sense
Rising star (one to watch): Engineering firm Civtec
Wellington and lower North Island
Fastest growing services business: Cleaning company CMOS
Fastest growing manufacturer: Craft brewer Panhead Custom Ales
Fastest growing retail or consumer products business: Fair trade, organic retailer Kowtow Clothing
Fastest growing technology business: Cloud-based, intelligence reporting organisation Spotlight Reporting
Fastest growing exporter: Fair trade, organic retailer Kowtow Clothing
Fastest growing agriculture business: Angus beef delivery service Green Meadows Beef
Fastest growing mature business (operating for 15 years of more): Fabrication and model-making company Human Dynamo Workshop
Rising star: Wholesale electricity retailer Flick Electric
Rising stars (ones to watch): Architecture firm HDT; recycling business Method; app company Postr
Dunedin and lower South Island
Fastest growing services business: New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty
Fastest growing manufacturer: Insulated foundation firm MAXRaft
Fastest growing retail or consumer products business: Electricity company Payless Energy
Fastest growing technology business: Queenstown luxury villa company MajorDomo
Fastest growing exporter: Bio-tech business Blis Technologies
Fastest growing mature business (operating for 15 years of more): Bio-tech business Blis Technologies
Fastest growing agriculture business: Forestry management company IFS Growth
Rising star: Industrial container weighing device business Bison
Rising star (one to watch): Automotive technology training firm High Performance Academy
