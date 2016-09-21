New Zealand's Deloitte Fast 50 regional winners announced

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Deloitte private partner Mike Curtis, left, BNZ Wellington managing partner Charlie Noble-Beasley with winners Sue Dorrington, Rob Uivel, and Max Uivel, of Human Dynamo Workshop, and Deloitte private partner Ian Fay at Deloitte Fast 50 Wellington and lower North Island regional awards.

From building firms, to workout supplements, to tech companies - almost all sectors of the business world are represented in a list of New Zealand's fastest growing companies.

Events were held in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Dunedin, on Wednesday for the Deloitte Fast 50 regional awards, with categories ranging from the fastest growing exporter to rising stars.

Christchurch's awards night will be held on Thursday.

REBEKAH PARSONS-KING/FAIRFAX NZ Ultrafast Fibre chief executive William Hamilton, left, and chief marketing officer Richard Riley. Ultrafast Fibre won fastest growing technology business in the central North Island.

Business winners included app start-ups, electricity providers, construction firms, and bio-tech companies.

The Fast 50 index ranks the top 50 businesses in New Zealand according to their revenue growth over the past three years.

ROBERT CHARLES/FAIRFAX NZ Gavin Roper, left, and Nick Carey in Green Meadows Beef's new butchery store at their packing plant on Katere Rd, New Plymouth. Green Meadows Beef won the Wellington and lower North Island fastest growing agriculture business award.

Entrants are required to have been in business for a minimum of three years, and have had operating revenue of at least $300,000.

All technology businesses which enter the Deloitte Fast 50 are automatically nominated for the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia-Pacific index announced in Hong Kong in December.

The final rankings and growth percentages of the national Fast 50 index, national category winners and national rising star winner will be unveiled at the Festival of Fast Growth in Auckland on November 16.

SUPPLIED Cambridge's Parking Sense chief operating officer Jake Bezzant, left, and commercialisation manager Stacey King. Parking Sense won the rising star category in the central North Island.

Last year's winner was Wellington craft brewer Garage Project, which recorded more than 660 per cent growth.

WINNERS:

Auckland and upper North Island



Fastest growing services business: Car hire company Snap Rentals



Fastest growing manufacturer: Product design and manufacturing firm GDP (Global Design and Production)



Fastest growing retail or consumer products business: Travel provider All Blacks Tours



Fastest growing technology business: Mobile payment app Pushpay

SUPPLIED Research staff at Blis Technologies. This company won fastest growing exporter and fastest growing mature business in Dunedin and the lower South Island.

​Fastest growing exporter: Mobile payment app Pushpay

Fastest growing mature business (operating for 15 years of more): Mortgage broker Global Financial Services

Fastest growing agriculture business: Irrigation equipment supplier Outpost Central

SUPPLIED New Zealand chef Michael Meredith, left, has teamed up with Auckland woman Lisa King to help feed hungry kids by launching a business called Eat My Lunch. The business received the rising star (one to watch) award in the Auckland and upper North Island region.

Rising star: Crime-prevention software company Auror

Rising stars (ones to watch): Food business Eat My Lunch; Content analysis company Parrot Analytics; smooth food operator The Pure Food Co

Central North Island

Fastest growing services business: Construction firm ZB Homes

Fastest growing manufacturer: Civil and road side construction company Splice Construction

Fastest growing retail or consumer products business: Sports supplements firm Cobra Labs

Fastest growing technology business: Broadband service provider Ultrafast Fibre

Fastest growing exporter: Sports supplements firm Cobra Labs

Fastest growing mature business (operating for 15 years of more): Construction company Anthem Homes

Fastest growing agriculture business: Manufacturing firm Gallagher

Rising star: Carparking guidance technology company Parking Sense

Rising star (one to watch): Engineering firm Civtec

Wellington and lower North Island

Fastest growing services business: Cleaning company CMOS

Fastest growing manufacturer: Craft brewer Panhead Custom Ales

Fastest growing retail or consumer products business: Fair trade, organic retailer Kowtow Clothing

Fastest growing technology business: Cloud-based, intelligence reporting organisation Spotlight Reporting

Fastest growing exporter: Fair trade, organic retailer Kowtow Clothing

Fastest growing agriculture business: Angus beef delivery service Green Meadows Beef

Fastest growing mature business (operating for 15 years of more): Fabrication and model-making company Human Dynamo Workshop

Rising star: Wholesale electricity retailer Flick Electric

Rising stars (ones to watch): Architecture firm HDT; recycling business Method; app company Postr

Dunedin and lower South Island

Fastest growing services business: New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty

Fastest growing manufacturer: Insulated foundation firm MAXRaft

Fastest growing retail or consumer products business: Electricity company Payless Energy

Fastest growing technology business: Queenstown luxury villa company MajorDomo

Fastest growing exporter: Bio-tech business Blis Technologies

Fastest growing mature business (operating for 15 years of more): Bio-tech business Blis Technologies

Fastest growing agriculture business: Forestry management company IFS Growth

Rising star: Industrial container weighing device business Bison

Rising star (one to watch): Automotive technology training firm High Performance Academy

