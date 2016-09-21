New Zealand's Deloitte Fast 50 Wellington and lower North Island winners unveiled

KENT BLECHYNDEN/FAIRFAX NZ Sue Dorrington, left, and Rob Uivel, of Human Dynamo Workshop, made a whale heart sculpture in 2012 which was sent to a museum in Germany.

A Wellington company that made props for a handful of Sir Peter Jackson's and James Cameron's biggest blockbuster films is among the capital's fastest growing companies.

Human Dynamo Workshop won the fastest growing mature business category at the 2016 Deloitte Fast 50 Wellington and lower North Island awards on Wednesday night.

The company - a fabrication and model-making business - has made props for films including Avatar, King Kong, The Lovely Bones, The Adventures of Tintin and The Hobbit.

ROSS BROWN Michael Neilson, pictured, is the former owner of Panhead brewery in Upper Hutt. The business in now in the hands of beverage giant Lion.

Human Dynamo Workshop was one of seven category winners - and four rising stars - that were announced at a ceremony in the Wellington.

READ MORE:

* Deloitte Fast 50: The ups and downs of taking big risks

* Deloitte Fast 50: the impossible missions of fast-growing companies

* NZ's fastest-growing companies called to enter Deloitte 2016 Fast 50

Other winners included technology, cleaning services, electricity, manufacturing and a craft beer company.

ROSS GIBLIN/FAIRFAX NZ Flick Electric chief executive Steve O'Connor runs an innovative start up electricity retailer business from Wellington.

The Fast 50 index ranks the top 50 businesses in New Zealand according to their revenue growth over the past three years.

Entrants are required to have been in business for a minimum of three years, and have had operating revenue of at least $300,000.

Deloitte private partner Ian Fay said this year's Wellington and Lower North Island regional winners was proof that any type of business, from any place in New Zealand, could do well with the right approach.

ROSS GIBLIN/FAIRFAX NZ Sarah Williams, left, and Emma Wallace, of Kowtow Clothing, at last year's Deloitte Fast 50 Wellington and Lower North Island regional awards.

"These companies live and breathe innovation, challenge the status quo and have the determination and drive that's seen them achieve spectacular year-on-year growth.

"A common theme behind their success is the ability to identify and then capitalise on a point of difference from their competitors," Fay said.

"They do a specific thing very well and they really try and nail that niche."

All technology businesses which enter the Deloitte Fast 50 are automatically nominated for the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia-Pacific index announced in Hong Kong in December.

The final rankings and growth percentages of the national Fast 50 index, national category winners and national rising star winner will be unveiled at the Festival of Fast Growth in Auckland on November 16.

Wellington Fast 50 regional winners

Fastest growing services business: Cleaning company CMOS

Fastest growing manufacturer: Craft brewer Panhead Custom Ales

Fastest growing retail or consumer products business: Fair trade, organic retailer Kowtow Clothing

Fastest growing technology business: Cloud-based, intelligence reporting organisation Spotlight Reporting

Fastest growing exporter: Fair trade, organic retailer Kowtow Clothing

Fastest growing agriculture business: Angus beef delivery service Green Meadows Beef

Fastest growing mature business (operating for 15 years of more): Fabrication and model-making company Human Dynamo Workshop

Rising star: Wholesale electricity retailer Flick Electric

Rising stars (ones to watch): Architecture firm HDT; recycling business Method; app company Postr

- Stuff