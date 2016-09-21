Westpac closure announcement due

KATRINA TANIRAU/FAIRFAX NZ Westpac Te Aroha is one that will possibly close.

Palmerston North's mayor has asked Westpac to hold off for three years on closing its branch, one of 19 at risk of closure around the country.

First Union is expecting an announcement from Westpac this afternoon about the future of its branches. Staff were told last month that up to 70 jobs could go.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith said he was surprised the Broadway branch was on the chopping block because it seemed to be quite busy.

"I went past it the other day and it was four deep at four o'clock."

Smith said both he and the Palmerston North City Council had discussed the closure of Westpac's Broadway Ave branch with the bank.

"I've tried to avoid making an emotional appeal, we've got the best business case [of the affected branches] to keep some sort of manned presence."

He said the council has put a lot of investment into the city's CBD, and council figures were showing an economic improvement for retail tenants.

"We're bringing more and more activity and events into The Square, which is having huge benefits for nearby retail tenants like Westpac.

"They've been [on Broadway Ave] through some terrible years, I've asked for Westpac to give it three years to see how these effects shake out."

A First Union spokesman said the bank was expected to make an announcement about 5.30pm on Wednesday. It would inform staff by 5pm, he said.

Westpac has been approached for comment.

Branches proposed to close are: Kamo, Cherrywood in Tauranga, Broadway Avenue in Palmerston North, Bishopdale in Christchurch, Gardens in Dunedin, Waikanae, Carterton, Raglan, Ranfurly, Te Aroha, Fendalton Mall in Christchurch, Putaruru, Whangamata, Takaka, Stoke, Wainuiomata, Te Anau, Fairlie and Otorohanga.

