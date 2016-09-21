Electric shock dog collars in NZ pet shops spark outrage

LEILANI HATCH/FAIRFAX NZ. Some dog owners use shock collars to help stop their pets barking or wandering.

Complaints about pet shop chain Animates stocking electric shock training collars for dogs are a good example of the power of social media over businesses, one marketing expert says.

A post on networking site LinkedIn urged people to complain on Animates' Facebook page about the collars, which are often used to stop dogs barking or wandering.

"The other day I discovered that Animates pet stores are selling electric shock collars. Many countries banned these as they have been found to cause psychological and in some cases physical harm to the dogs wearing them," the post from tech writer Pat Pilcher said.

"If you own a pet and are as disgusted as I am at their stocking of these brutal devices, please email [Animates] or jump on to their Facebook page and register your disappointment. Animates brand themselves as being pet-friendly yet continue to stock devices banned in many other countries."

READ MORE: Shock collars are barking mad

Pilcher wrote in a separate blog post that the collars had been linked to dog injuries.

Animates is not the only retailer selling the product in New Zealand.

Animates spokeswoman Jacqui Baigent said: "At Animates, pets are at the heart of everything we do. We strive to meet the needs of every pet and their owners, while taking into account the widely varying natures of individual animals.

"Inappropriate behaviour can be a real issue for dogs and owners as well as members of the public. Petsafe Anti-Bark collars are tested and regulated and are legally used around the world to help rehabilitate animals and Petsafe has received many testimonials from users claiming that the collar they purchased had saved their dogs' lives."

University of Auckland senior marketing lecturer Bodo Lang said it was a good example of the power of social media to grab attention for causes that otherwise might remain out of sight.

"Social media gives a platform to what sometimes is just a minority view and it becomes a very big issue," he said.

Lang said it was sometimes difficult for businesses to gauge whether they should change their practices.

"They're probably not selling many anyway," he said.

"The people complaining may not even be pet owners who are in their target market so they're not standing to lose their business. But it's all about reputation management, if their reputation is on the line there's a greater sense that the customer is king and even if non-customers complain on social media the business better listen and change their processes."

Lang said even if the complaints were not reflective of the views of the majority of the business' customer base, they would feel the pressure to take action.

"That's one of the dangers of social media. If they don't handle it well people might look for all sorts of other reasons not to like the brand and it can be a catalyst for more if they don't take care of it early on."

His colleague, Mike Lee, was less convinced that the complaint would spark a change.

"As a retailer at this stage they must have their reasons for stocking such a product. And until such a product is officially considered cruel, by a third party such as the SPCA I can't see why they Animates should need to choose sides at this point in time," he said.

"There may be legitimate cases were such products are used for the long-term benefits of a particular animal."

The SPCA did not want to comment.

- Stuff